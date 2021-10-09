LOAN WATCH: Canaries keeper ends 18-month wait for action

Published: 5:02 PM October 9, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM October 9, 2021

Norwich City goalkeeper Aston Oxborough brought an end to a wait of over 18 months for competitive action this afternoon, as he made his National League loan debut for Barnet.

The 23-year-old academy product, who was born in Gorleston, suffered a cruel injury blow at the start of last season when he was on trial at Salford City with a view to a League Two loan.

Oxborough ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during that trial and missed all of the 2020-21 campaign as he worked on recovering full fitness.

During 2019-20 the towering keeper had been enjoying a good loan stint with Wealdstone, starting regularly and returning after a couple of months out with a fractured thumb to help seal the National League South title.

That campaign ended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was settled on points-per-game, making Oxborough's last competitive appearance a 1-1 draw at Chippenham Town almost 19 months ago.

He signed for Barnet on deadline day in August and had featured as an unused substitute for five games but started as the Bees won 2-1 at Dover this afternoon, another of the teams that are struggling in the National League.

With former Norwich academy striker Mason Bloomfield opening the scoring for the visitors with his third goal of the season, Oxborough was twice needed to make good saves in the first half and kept busy throughout the game - making an injury-time stop to make sure of the win.

Oxborough is out of contract next summer, although Norwich do have a one-year option that could be activated.

Elsewhere, 20-year-old midfielder Daniel Adshead started his eighth League One game for Gillingham but was taken off at half-time during a 2-0 defeat away to high-flying Wycombe, with both goals scored inside the opening eight minutes.

While in League Two, City striker Tyrese Omotoye remains on the fringes at Leyton Orient, being kept on the bench as Kenny Jackett's team drew 1-1 away to fellow play-off chasers Barrow.

Academy midfielder Matthew Dennis wasn't in the squad as Southend slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Chesterfield in the National League, as Phil Brown's team made it four defeats in five games.

