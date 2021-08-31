Canaries keeper seals deadline day loan deal

Updated

Published: 7:00 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 7:07 PM August 31, 2021

Aston Oxborough is set for a loan spell away from Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Academy product Aston Oxborough has sealed a National League loan move away from Norwich City as he looks to resume his career after a serious injury.

The 23-year-old has joined Barnet ahead of this evening’s 11pm transfer deadline, which has been quiet for City otherwise, with confirmation of the cancellation of Timm Klose’s contract the only other piece of business so far.

Oxborough won the National League South title during the pandemic-interrupted campaign of 2019-20 and was on the verge of joining Salford City at the start of last season.

However, he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg while on trial with the League Two side and missed all of last season, easing back towards fitness during the final months.

Now the Gorleston-born keeper has found an opportunity to get his career back on track, after entering the final year of his Canaries contract, with the club holding an option for a further year.

Oxborough, speaking to his new club's website, said: “It is really good to get the deal done! I have had a very long 12 months with my injury, so I am really pleased to be given the opportunity and I am now looking forward to getting started.

“There is a lot of ambition at the club. I know a few faces here already and they have only had good things to say.

“The competition for places within the team is a healthy thing to have as it means that we can all bring the best out of each other.

“I am a tall goalkeeper who likes to command his area and come for crosses.

“One of my main ambitions here is to be part of a team again which is something I have missed out on whilst I have been injured. I am also looking to get as many minutes as possible under my belt.”

The former England Under-17 international was on the bench for three Championship games during 2018-19 as City won the title but is yet to make his senior debut.

He becomes the 16th player sent out on loan during the summer transfer window, alongside academy goalkeepers Daniel Barden (Livingston) and Sam Blair (Bury Town).

Norwich have Jon McCracken as the senior under-23s keeper at the club, who can be seen helping Tim Krul and Angus to warm up on match days, with the experienced Michael McGovern also providing cover.

It's believed Archie Mair is also exploring a loan exit, having seen his spell at King's Lynn cut short by injury last season.

Joe Rose has been joined by recent signing Dylan Berry in the U23 squad.

Confirming the season-long loan, a club statement concluded: "Everyone at Norwich City wishes Aston the very best for the season ahead."

Barnet, managed by Leeds United legend Harry Kewell, were relegated in 2018 to end a three-season stint in League Two.

They finished bottom of the National League last season but there was no relegation as non-league dealt with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with former Blackburn keeper Tim Flowers replaced by Kewell as manager during the summer.

Oxborough will join up with two former Canaries academy prospects at The Hive, with right-back Jordan Thomas and striker Mason Bloomfield both starting the 2-0 home defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge on Monday.

