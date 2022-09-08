Norwich City ace is 'superstar in the making'

Interview

Norwich City new boy Marcelino Nunez is “a superstar in the making”.

That’s the verdict of Canaries’ team-mate Tim Krul, who has been impressed how quickly the Chilean has adapted to the Championship since his arrival from Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica for around €3.9m in the summer.

Nunez has already become a fans’ favourite with the Norwich faithful and Krul revealed his presence has lifted the dressing room at Colney despite his limited English.

“Nunez doesn’t speak a word of English and I've had some cracking conversations with him,” said Krul. “He got tackled so badly in training today and he just started laughing. The day he signed I saw him on the training pitches and he was so impressed with the way the grass was cut.

“Where he came from it was sand and mud. He’s another superstar in the making.”

Krul revealed how the City squad have taken to Nunez’s personality on and off the pitch.

He told the Norwich City matchday programme: “Andrew Omobamidele asked Nunez to speak English to him and the relationship between them is funny to see because they’re chatting to each other but haven’t got a clue what the other one is saying.

“He’s such a good player so it’s easier for him, but when he started doing all these crazy diagonal long passes the other day, he came into the changing room and had a good few English words chucked at him so he’s learning quickly.

“When you see a new player come in and thrive, it lifts the spirit of everyone when you’re winning.”

Tim Krul has been impressed at the way Marcelino Nunez has settled so quickly with City

Krul has started the season well himself with the Dutchman fully aware Angus Gunn is breathing down his neck for a starting role.

There had been speculation Manchester United could make a move for him during the summer transfer window but the Netherlands international sees his future in Norfolk.

He added: “I always thought I’d move back to Newcastle because my wife is from there but it’s safe to say we like it here a lot. You never know in football because anything can happen on a daily basis, but after my career we will definitely settle here (in Norfolk).”