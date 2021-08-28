NCFC LIVE: Canaries looking for lift-off against Leicester
Norwich City return to Premier League action against Leicester this afternoon and our reporters will bring you all the updates from Carrow Road.
The Canaries are looking to build on a rejuvenating 6-0 win over Bournemouth in midweek in the second round of the League Cup.
That followed a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool and a 5-0 loss at Manchester City following promotion back to the top tier.
The Foxes arrive after a 4-1 defeat at West Ham on Monday night, with Ayoze Perez sent off in the 40th minute for a dangerous tackle when his team were trailing 1-0.
Prior to that defeat, Brendan Rodgers' team had beaten Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield final at Wembley, having won the FA Cup last season and finished fifth to qualify for the Europa League.
They also won their first league game 1-0 at home against Wolves.
