Canaries link was important part of Matthews moving to Palace

David Freezer

Published: 12:43 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 2:25 PM July 13, 2021
Remi Matthews of Norwich during the Pre-season Friendly match at Stadium Laumeskamp, Delbruck.Pict

Remi Matthews in pre-season action for Norwich in 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Linking up with former Norwich City goalkeeper coach Dean Kiely played a major role in Remi Matthews choosing to take on a back-up role at Crystal Palace.

The Norfolk-born keeper has signed a two-year deal with the Premier League side after a year with Sunderland, making 11 appearances but mostly providing cover as the Black Cats missed out on promotion in the League One play-offs.

Matthews, 27, has bounced back with a surprise top-flight move though and is set to provide cover for first-choice keepers Vincent Guaita and Jack Butland as the Eagles confirmed the exits of Wayne Hennessey and Stephen Henderson.

The Canaries academy product worked alongside Kiely at City previously and had returned from a successful League One loan at Plymouth in 2018 hoping he would be in contention for his breakthrough at City under Daniel Farke.

He played regularly during pre-season but the signing of Tim Krul led to Matthews joining Bolton and sticking with Wanderers for two seasons despite their off-field problems as they endured back-to-back relegations.

"It's been a frustrating summer, trying to sort something out and being out of contract. I can't wait to get started," he told Palace TV.

On Kiely, he continued: "I worked with him a few years back, we've stayed in touch, he's always given me advice and helped me out. He's one of the people I'll go to for honest advice, either good or bad.

"So I've got to thank Deano for getting it over the line. He's great, he's been in the game for a long time. I want to come in and improve and I want him to help me improve.

"I’ve got two great goalkeepers to look up to as well in Butland and Guaita, so I can't really ask for much more if I'm honest."

Matthews, who grew up in the Great Yarmouth area, joins Palace after the recent arrival of former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira as manager.

"It's exciting for everyone, there's a lot of talk about the manager and what he's going to bring to the team," he continued. "I think everyone is looking forward to it."

Matthews concluded: "They seem a great bunch. This is just the start of it, I'm looking forward to the challenge and we'll see where it takes me."

As the signing was confirmed, Eagles chairman Steve Parish said: “Remi brings plenty of Football League experience with him, and we are really pleased to add him to our goalkeeping ranks, where he will continue to develop under the tutelage of Dean Kiely, alongside Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland.”

