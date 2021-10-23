Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

NCFC LIVE: Canaries take on Chelsea challenge

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:00 AM October 23, 2021   
The Norwich players line up before the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley Picture by Paul C

Norwich City return to Premier League action at Chelsea this lunchtime - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The search for a first Premier League win of the season moves to west London for Norwich City this lunchtime, as the Canaries face leaders Chelsea.

Daniel Farke's team are looking to build on back-to-back goalless draws against Burnley and Brighton but face the European champions - with the game brought forward to 12.30pm for coverage by BT Sport.

It's top against bottom at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea looking to maintain their slight advantage over Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.

The Blues had to work hard for a 1-0 win at Brentford last weekend and followed that up with a 4-0 home win over Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

The hosts lost strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner during that game, to give City some hope ahead of a tough match.

- You can follow all the action, analysis and reaction in the live blog above 

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke on Cantwell Chelsea absence
  2. 2 PRESSER: Chelsea v City - Cantwell left out; Zimbo needs surgery
  3. 3 Cantwell on target in City U23s win
  1. 4 'Norwich were interested' - Wolfsburg defender on Canaries summer transfer link
  2. 5 Farke cools Gilmour recall talk
  3. 6 'Only one outcome here' - Lawro's Chelsea v Norwich prediction
  4. 7 VIDEO: Cantwell missing as City prepare for Chelsea trip
  5. 8 Chelsea boss backs Farke and tells Gilmour to 'fight' for City success
  6. 9 'A big step up' - Sargent on his will to win and settling in at City
  7. 10 Don't write us off, warns bullish Farke ahead of Chelsea duel
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mariela Nisotaki, domestic and European lead scout at Norwich City, pictured with the Championship t

Video

City recruitment chief earns promotion

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley

Chelsea vs Norwich City | Interview

Aarons on Rio, changing agent and City's focus at Chelsea

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Wes Hoolahan celebrates giving Norwich City the lead against Ipswich in the Championship play-off se

Video

Hoolahan delighted to retain unbeaten Ipswich run with Cambridge

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal and Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at the E

Norwich City Transfer News

'It can give you confidence' - City star uses transfer talk as fuel

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon