Published: 11:00 AM October 23, 2021

The search for a first Premier League win of the season moves to west London for Norwich City this lunchtime, as the Canaries face leaders Chelsea.

Daniel Farke's team are looking to build on back-to-back goalless draws against Burnley and Brighton but face the European champions - with the game brought forward to 12.30pm for coverage by BT Sport.

It's top against bottom at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea looking to maintain their slight advantage over Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.

The Blues had to work hard for a 1-0 win at Brentford last weekend and followed that up with a 4-0 home win over Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday.

The hosts lost strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner during that game, to give City some hope ahead of a tough match.

