NCFC LIVE: Canaries begin pre-season at King's Lynn

David Freezer

Published: 5:30 PM July 16, 2021   
Norwich City start their preseason training at the Lotus Training Ground - Andrew Omobamidele and Di

Norwich City began pre-season training at Colney ahead of their opening friendly at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Almost 11 weeks without Norwich City action comes to an end this evening as the Canaries step up pre-season training with a friendly at King's Lynn Town (7pm kick-off).

Most of City's players have been in training for around 10 days as Daniel Farke's squad begin their preparations for the Premier League, with the international contingent and players returning from injury due to return soon.

Tim Krul, Teemu Pukki, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Kenny McLean and Przemek Placheta aren't expected to be involved at The Walks but new signings Angus Gunn and Milot Rashica could be.

Pierre Lees-Melou only arrived in England on Thursday, after joining from Nice, so is not expected to be involved against the Linnets.

Managed by Canaries legend Ian Culverhouse, Lynn navigated an unusual first season in the National League with relegation abolished and several players on furlough due to financial problems without fans at games.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from The Walks with our Canaries correspondents in the live blog above

Norwich City's new signing Pierre Lees-Melou is a former team mate of Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin.

'What a player' - Newcastle's £50m man on City's Lees-Melou

Paddy Davitt

Bali Mumba has signed a new Norwich City deal

Bali Mumba agrees new Norwich City deal

Paddy Davitt

Joie - Kasper Dolberg OGC Nice - Pierre Lees Melou OGC Nice FOOTBALL : OGC Nice vs Lyon - Ligue 1 Co

'A nice buy for Norwich' - French football expert on latest City recruit

Connor Southwell

Fußball, Paris Saint Germain - OGC Nizza 10 NEYMAR JR (PSG) - 08 PIERRE LEES MELOU (NICE) FOOTBALL :

Connor Southwell: City have upped the ante in transfer market

Connor Southwell

