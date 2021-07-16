Live
NCFC LIVE: Canaries begin pre-season at King's Lynn
- Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher
Almost 11 weeks without Norwich City action comes to an end this evening as the Canaries step up pre-season training with a friendly at King's Lynn Town (7pm kick-off).
Most of City's players have been in training for around 10 days as Daniel Farke's squad begin their preparations for the Premier League, with the international contingent and players returning from injury due to return soon.
Tim Krul, Teemu Pukki, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Kenny McLean and Przemek Placheta aren't expected to be involved at The Walks but new signings Angus Gunn and Milot Rashica could be.
Pierre Lees-Melou only arrived in England on Thursday, after joining from Nice, so is not expected to be involved against the Linnets.
Managed by Canaries legend Ian Culverhouse, Lynn navigated an unusual first season in the National League with relegation abolished and several players on furlough due to financial problems without fans at games.
- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from The Walks with our Canaries correspondents in the live blog above
