NCFC LIVE: Daunting task as Canaries face the champions

Published: 1:15 PM August 21, 2021

Norwich head to Manchester City looking to bounce back from a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Reigning champions Manchester City await newly-promoted Norwich City this afternoon - and our Canaries correspondents are at the Etihad Stadium to bring you all the updates.

City's daunting start to their Premier League campaign continues against Pep Guardiola's superstars, after a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Carrow Road during the opening weekend.

The hosts reclaimed their crown from Liverpool last season but were beaten by Chelsea in the Champions League final and have lost both of their opening games 1-0, despite the £100million addition of England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

The Citizens were beaten by Leicester at Wembley in the Community Shield and then at Tottenham in their top-flight opener on Sunday, as the transfer saga around Harry Kane continued.

Thye match is a 3pm kick-off, with the Etihad Stadium welcoming a full capacity for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic forced football into changes in March 2020.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in the live blog above