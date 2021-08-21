Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

NCFC LIVE: Daunting task as Canaries face the champions

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:15 PM August 21, 2021   
The Norwich players prepare to defend a corner during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwi

Norwich head to Manchester City looking to bounce back from a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Reigning champions Manchester City await newly-promoted Norwich City this afternoon - and our Canaries correspondents are at the Etihad Stadium to bring you all the updates.

City's daunting start to their Premier League campaign continues against Pep Guardiola's superstars, after a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Carrow Road during the opening weekend.

The hosts reclaimed their crown from Liverpool last season but were beaten by Chelsea in the Champions League final and have lost both of their opening games 1-0, despite the £100million addition of England midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

The Citizens were beaten by Leicester at Wembley in the Community Shield and then at Tottenham in their top-flight opener on Sunday, as the transfer saga around Harry Kane continued.

Thye match is a 3pm kick-off, with the Etihad Stadium welcoming a full capacity for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic forced football into changes in March 2020.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction in the live blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 Williams, Normann and City's final transfer push
  2. 2 City boss explains attacking transfer strategy
  3. 3 NCFC LIVE: Daunting task as Canaries face the champions
  1. 4 'I felt very comfortable' - Sargent relishing his Canaries challenge
  2. 5 Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Farke
  3. 6 Robin Sainty: Two issues that City must deal with quickly in ruthless Premier League
  4. 7 PRESSER: Man City v Canaries - Zimbo a doubt; Omobamidele available
  5. 8 'My players are not stupid' - Farke on ultimate test
  6. 9 No City bid for Galatasaray striker
  7. 10 City captain leaves Farke speechless
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Todd Cantwell is in the Norwich City after an ankle issue saw him miss the final friendly

Grealish and Cantwell can't keep away and why champions need a City old boy

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Brandon Williams warms up prior to the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Man

Opinion

Why Brandon Williams' imminent move to Norwich City makes perfect sense

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Adshead, Norwich City

Video

City youngster completes League One loan move

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norway's Mathias Normann during the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Bel

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for midfielder dismissed

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus