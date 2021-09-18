Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
NCFC LIVE: Crunch clash as City host rivals Watford

David Freezer

Published: 1:15 PM September 18, 2021   
The Norwich players in the pre match huddle before the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road

Norwich City return to Carrow Road as they take on Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are looking to kick-start their Premier League season as they return to action at Carrow Road against fellow newly-promoted side Watford this afternoon. 

Both teams are looking to bring an end to losing streaks, with the Canaries bottom having lost their difficult opening four fixtures.

Watford won their opener 3-2 at home against Aston Villa but have lost their last three, losing 2-0 at home to Wolves last Saturday.

The Hornets have proved to be difficult opponents for City in the last two seasons, winning all four games, including 1-0 home and away against the eventual champions in the Championship last season.

The clubs were both relegated from the top flight in 2020 and bounced straight back to the Premier League, with Xisco Munoz arriving at Vicarage Road at Christmas and inspiring an excellent second half of the season.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in the live blog above

Norwich City vs Watford
