NCFC LIVE: Crunch clash as City host rivals Watford
Norwich City are looking to kick-start their Premier League season as they return to action at Carrow Road against fellow newly-promoted side Watford this afternoon.
Both teams are looking to bring an end to losing streaks, with the Canaries bottom having lost their difficult opening four fixtures.
Watford won their opener 3-2 at home against Aston Villa but have lost their last three, losing 2-0 at home to Wolves last Saturday.
The Hornets have proved to be difficult opponents for City in the last two seasons, winning all four games, including 1-0 home and away against the eventual champions in the Championship last season.
The clubs were both relegated from the top flight in 2020 and bounced straight back to the Premier League, with Xisco Munoz arriving at Vicarage Road at Christmas and inspiring an excellent second half of the season.
