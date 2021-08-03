Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
NCFC LIVE: Fans return as City resume pre-season against Gillingham

David Freezer

Published: 6:30 PM August 3, 2021   
Kieran Dowell grabbed a first half brace King's Lynn Town v Norwich

The Norwich players celebrate Kieran Dowell's second goal at King's Lynn at the start of pre-season - Credit: Ian Burt

Norwich City are in action at Carrow Road for the first time in over three months this evening and our reporters will be there to bring you all the updates from the pre-season friendly against Gillingham.

City supporters also return to Carrow Road for the first time since the 2-0 win over Cardiff just before Christmas last year, when 2,000 spectators were allowed.

The match is the first at the stadium since the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions last month, with the world of football trying to recover from the pandemic following the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

League One side Gillingham provide the opposition ahead of their competitive opener at home to Lincoln City on Saturday, with City heading for a final friendly at Newcastle United on Saturday ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 14.

The friendly follows the Canaries having to cancel pre-season games against Coventry and Sheffield United last week due to a small number of positive Covid-19 tests in the squad, with the club working hard to thwart the outbreak since the start of last week.

Prior to that, Daniel Farke's team had beaten King's Lynn Town 3-1 at The Walks and won 1-0 against Lincoln and 2-0 against Huddersfield in behind-closed-doors games at the Lotus Training Centre.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road in the live blog above

