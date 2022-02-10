Canaries loan duo on target in the Championship

Two Norwich City loanees were on target in the Championship during a busy schedule of midweek action.

Onel Hernandez scored his second goal in seven games for Birmingham City but it only proved a consolation, with Bournemouth scoring again to wrap up a 3-1 win.

The hosts had Todd Cantwell in their starting line-up, with Scott Parker using the Canaries loanee on the left of a central midfield three, playing the opening hour as he made his league debut for the Cherries – who moved up to second.

Cantwell had set up Ryan Christie for a shot that hit the bar but Christie eventually did score after Bournemouth kept the attack alive, with Hernandez having a heavily deflected shot go in from the edge of the area in the 69th minute.

There were also two City loanees on either side as Cardiff romped to a 4-0 home win over struggling Peterborough, who had Bali Mumba at right-back.

Hugill had already headed against the post in the first half and made it two goals in four games for the Bluebirds as he charged to the near post to turn in a cross from the right on the counter-attack.

Hugill played 76 minutes and Mumba the full game, being moved to left wing-back after a change of formation.

Huddersfield remain fifth despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Preston, with Danel Sinani playing the opening 66 minutes.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rocky Bushiri played in front of almost 50,000 people as Hibs lost 2-0 at Rangers. The Belgian defender stepped out of the back-line for the second goal and the hosts attacked the vacant space, with a shot from Alfredo Morelos deceiving the visiting keeper as Bushiri desperately appealed for offside.

There were two assists for Reece McAlear in the Scottish Championship as Inverness found a late equaliser to draw 3-3 with Partick Thistle, with the second headed in from the midfielder’s corner and the third in injury-time, as he put the ball back into the box after his initial corner was cleared.

In League One, Tom Dickson-Peters came on in the 63rd minute as Gillingham found a late winner in a 1-0 home victory over Cambridge to continue their resurgence under Neil Harris, with the striker involved making a nuisance of himself in the scramble ahead of the scruffy goal.

Josh Martin was in action against Ipswich but a 1-0 home defeat keeps Doncaster bottom of the table, with the midfielder playing the full 90 minutes, with the rejuvenated Tractor Boys dominating as they close on the play-off places.

Akin Famewo played the full game but the defender couldn’t stop Charlton from slipping to a 2-1 loss away to mid-table rivals Bolton.

Tyrese Omotoye played the opening 56 minutes as Carlisle’s downturn in form continued with a 3-1 home loss to Port Vale to leave them just above the League Two relegation zone.

The brilliant form of Matthew Dennis continued for Southend though, scoring his seventh goal in nine games in a 2-0 home win over high-flying Bromley as the Shrimpers’ continued their resurgent form, going an eighth game unbeaten.

It was a disappointing night for keeper Aston Oxborough though as mid-table Barnet lost 6-1 away to play-off chasing Notts County.

Not involved: Sebastian Soto (Livingston), Sam McCallum (QPR), Daniel Adshead (Gillingham), Sam Blair (Bury Town)

No midweek game: Josip Drmic (Rijeka)