Norwich City loan watch: Goal for McCallum and assist for Sinani

Published: 9:41 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 9:48 AM September 15, 2021

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum scored his first Championship goal of the season last night but couldn’t inspire QPR to a full recovery at Bournemouth.

The clash of two of the division’s early high-flyers saw Bournemouth 2-0 up at the break but McCallum pulled a goal back in the 57th minute.

Starting his fourth consecutive game at left wing-back, the 21-year-old's initial cross was deflected back to him but he cut inside and fired a low right-footed effort which deflected into the bottom-left corner.

GOAL! Bournemouth 2-1 QPR



Sam McCallum beats Mark Travers at the near post to pull one back for QPR!



Can they turn this around?



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/0pP5rNo4PB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 14, 2021

The Rs couldn’t find an equaliser but Mark Warburton’s team remain in the early play-off mix after finishing last season strongly as well.

Elsewhere in the second tier on Tuesday night, Danel Sinani claimed his first assist as Huddersfield continued their good start with a 3-0 win at Blackpool.

The Luxembourg forward’s corner was headed in by defender Matty Pearson for 2-0 in the 54th minute, after returning to the Terriers’ starting XI on the right wing.

Canaries striker Jordan Hugill was brought on at half-time but West Brom couldn’t find a breakthrough as they were held 0-0 at home by Derby and lost top spot to Bournemouth.

It was EFL Trophy group stage action for teams in League One and Two, with striker Tyrese Omotoye making his second start for Leyton Orient and playing all of a 1-0 home win over Southampton U21s.

In the National League, Matthew Dennis was not involved as Southend lost 3-2 at home to Aldershot, after being criticised by manager Phil Brown for revealing a niggling injury concern at late notice ahead of their previous game.

City goalkeeper Aston Oxborough is still waiting for his Barnet debut and was an unused substitute during a 4-2 loss away to high-flying Chesterfield.

After struggling to recreate his prolific pre-season form, Gassan Ahadme started for Portsmouth and played all of a 0-0 draw at Basingstoke in the third round of the Hampshire Cup.

The striker did score in the penalty shoot-out though as Pompey avoided defeat, with manager Danny Cowley in charge and mixing first-team and youth players against a team that play at step four of non-league.

Ahadme, 20, spoke to local newspaper The News after the game and said: "I am still learning and am ready to work the hardest.

"I’ve noticed the difference between pre-season and the league. There is more rhythm, small details and tactical details. That’s the difference.

"I have felt it and I am sure that, with time, I can show the level that I showed in the pre-season.

"The thing I have been struggling most is tactically, I have been a bit lost in the last games."

