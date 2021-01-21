LOAN WATCH: Success for Heise and recognition for Adshead

Video

Published: 12:23 PM January 21, 2021

Norwich City loanee Philip Heise is enjoying an upturn in fortunes in the German second tier, after scoring his first goal in more than two years.

The 29-year-old finished last year on a low note, being sent off for a second yellow card as Karlsruher lost 2-1 at home to high-flying Hamburg prior to their winter break.

After being banned for a 4-2 win away to lowly Wurzburger Kickers at the start of the year, Heise has reclaimed the left-back spot during victories over two promotion hopefuls, playing all of a 3-2 win at home to Greuther Furth.

He then scored and claimed an assist in an impressive 3-2 win at Holstein Kiel on Sunday, opening the scoring with an early goal - blasting a right-footed shot in from just inside the area - and seeing his free-kick headed in by defender Robin Bormuth for the winner in the 85th minute.

It was Heise's first goal since scoring for Dynamo Dresden in Bundesliga Two in September 2018, a few months before joining Norwich for a nominal fee as his contract was expiring.

He has still made just one cup appearance for Norwich, being an unused substitute for two Premier League games and then spending the second half of last season in the German second tier with Nuremberg. He is under contract until 2022.

There was also success for young midfielder Daniel Adshead in the Dutch second tier, being named in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie's Team of the Week.

The England Under-20 international started his 16th game of the season for Telstar and grabbed his second assist in three games, curling a lovely pass into the path of striker Glynor Plet for the third goal during a 4-1 win at lowly TOP Oss on Saturday.

USA international Sebastian Soto was an unused substitute for Telstar. The 20-year-old has scored seven goals in 12 games but could be returning to Norwich this month if his work permit is secured.

Elsewhere, on Tuesday night, Sam McCallum played the full match but couldn't prevent Coventry from slipping to a 3-0 defeat away to high-flying Reading in the Championship - creating an early chance which was wasted, as his cross was headed wide by defender Leo Ostigard.

Scottish keeper Archie Mair kept his fifth clean sheet of the season as King's Lynn Town earned an important 1-0 win away to National League survival rivals Eastleigh, nearly getting on the scoresheet in the first half as a long goal-kick had to be tipped over the bar by his opposite number.