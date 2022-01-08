City loanee's brilliant goal earns FA Cup win for Posh

Norwich City full-back Bali Mumba scored the winner on his debut for Peterborough - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bali Mumba enjoyed a memorable loan debut for Peterborough as he came off the bench to score an FA Cup winner with a brilliant individual effort.

The 20-year-old joined Posh from Norwich City in midweek and came off the bench at half-time at left-back with the hosts being held at 1-1 by the League Two visitors.

Mumba changed that in the 63rd minute with an interception in the opposition half, exchanging a one-two with a forward and squeezing past two men to cut on to his right foot and stroke the ball low into the bottom-right corner.

📸 The match winner and man of the match.



What a debut, @BaliMumba8 🤩#pufc pic.twitter.com/Up3sZwnYxq — Peterborough United (@theposh) January 8, 2022

NCFC EXTRA: Mumba's big chance to show City he's ready

Another City loanee, Danel Sinani, was involved as Huddersfield took a Premier League scalp. Burnley were leading 1-0 when the forward was taken off just before the hour mark and the Championship side scored two late goals.

Onel Hernandez came off the bench in the 62nd minute to help Middlesbrough avoid an upset with a 3-2 win away to League Two side Mansfield, applying the pressure in the box in injury-time as an own goal settled the tie.

Elsewhere in the third round, there were upsets involving former City academy players.

Hartlepool United earned a Championship scalp with a 2-1 home win over Blackpool, with goalkeeper Ben Killip and defender Timi Odusina playing the full match. Former City left-back James Husband was forced off injured in the first half for Blackpool.

Left-back Caleb Richards started for the lowest-ranked team still in the competition, Kidderminster Harriers, and set up the equaliser as he headed down a cross during a memorable 2-1 home win over Championship side Reading.

Richards spoke to Pink Un+ about his career so far ahead of the game, highlighting an increase in assists this season.

Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan, at 39 years old, came off the bench in the 61st minute to help Cambridge secure the upset of the day as they clung on to a 1-0 triumph at St James' Park.

There were former Norwich players on the score-sheet around the country in the third round, including James Maddison as holders Leicester won 4-1 at home against Watford.

Carlton Morris came off the bench to put Barnsley 4-3 up at home to Barrow, only for the League Two team to find another equaliser in a chaotic game at Oakwell, forcing extra-time.

Dani Ayala headed in a late equaliser for Blackburn at Wigan but the Championship visitors conceded in injury-time to lose 3-2 away to League One opposition.

Away from the cup action, Tom Dickson-Peters endured a difficult debut for Gillingham in League One, with the hosts already 3-0 down to Ipswich when he came on at half-time.

Town added a fourth and the Gills had a man sent off in the second half.

It was a happier debut for fellow striker Tyrese Omotoye in League Two though, playing 75 minutes of Carlisle's 2-0 home win over Bradford to continue pushing away from the relegation zone.

In the National League, Matthew Dennis' renaissance continued with a third goal in three games for Southend, scoring the only goal in the fifth minute, away to survival rivals Weymouth.

5' Just the start we wanted!!



A long ball up-field is chased down by Dennis who is through on goal and finishes brilliantly to the goalkeeper's right. Three in three for Matty Dennis! 🔥



🔵 0-1 ⚪️ https://t.co/42lQhGfRJu — Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) January 8, 2022

Another City loanee was on target in Scotland, with midfielder Reece McAlear scoring an equaliser in the 86th minute as Inverness earned a 1-1 home draw with promotion rivals Raith Rovers.

The youngster had come on at half-time and found the net with a low effort from 25 yards.

86' | 1-1



GOALLLLLLLLLL!



WHAT A STRIKE FROM REECE MCALEAR!



GET IN! pic.twitter.com/jURk4yIyyP — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Aston Oxborough was kept busy as Barnet were held to a 1-1 draw at home by National League mid-table rivals Altringham.

The goalkeeper also spoke to Pink Un+ this week, discussing his recovery from 18 months out due to a serious injury.



