Rediscovering the ‘magic’ touch in front of goal will be priority number one when Norwich City head to West Ham on Saturday.

Just one goal in the last five games has put the brakes on an initially bright start to Dean Smith’s reign, exacerbated by nine players being unavailable through injury or illness.

The Canaries scored 75 goals as they won the Championship title last season but have scored 10 goals fewer and are two points behind where they were after 17 games of 2019-20, which ended in a miserable top-flight relegation.

“It’s obviously not a good enough return, we know that, but at the same time we have conceded too many goals,” said defender Ben Gibson, who captained Tuesday’s 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

“Everything we do is as a team, when we’ve had clean sheets it’s because the team have defended really well, we’ve only scored eight because we haven’t attacked enough as a team.

“I should have scored from set-pieces, other people should have scored. We have to look at ourselves, we can’t be over-reliant on Teemu.

“Teemu, to be fair to him, has scored goals when he’s had chances. You might think he could have had more but we’ve got to help him, the wingers have got to score, the midfielders, us (defenders) from set-pieces.

“We’ve got to show that little bit of magic and we haven’t. We were scoring from all over the place last season. Yes, it’s a tougher league, but we’ve got to find a way of reigniting that and improving that.”

That third successive defeat finished in frustrated Carrow Road boos but Gibson did want to highlight a couple of bright lights amid the gloom.

“Sam Byram, it’s fantastic to have him back,” the centre-back added. “That’s the type of mentality we need, to be honest. Two years out and two years of horrific times.

Sam Byram made a surprise return to action for Norwich against Villa - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“He got on with it, got through the hard times and puts in a brilliant performance in an unfamiliar position. That’s the type of mentality we need.

“Jacob Sorensen, he’s a bit of a Rolls-Royce, his temperament is fantastic and he fits in wherever he’s asked to play.

“That’s not their natural positions and we are short on players but that is the way it is and we’ve got to get through it, roll our sleeves up and at least make sure our levels are what they have been.”

