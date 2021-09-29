Everything you need to know about Norwich City's management reshuffle

Published: 5:00 PM September 29, 2021

Norwich City FC Loan Manager Neil Adams is one of the Canaries staff who is headlining the latest Norwich City Fans Social Club event on October 3rd. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire - Credit: PA

What’s happened?

Norwich City have announced changes to their football and recruitment departments. Neil Adams has become assistant sporting director to Stuart Webber whilst Lee Dunn has been made head of recruitment in the wake of Kieran Scott’s departure to Middlesbrough in the summer. Andy Hughes will take up Adams’ previous role as loan player manager whilst John Iga has been made the head of data and innovation.

What does this mean for Webber’s future?

Webber’s contract ends next summer and has previously said he expects to leave the club upon its completion. He has also said he would be open to an extension if he felt his exit would leave the club in a difficult position especially with football still coming to terms with the fallout from the pandemic. Webber insists his future is not a sticking point for anyone at the club although fans see it very differently.

So Adams would replace him?

Not necessarily. Adams’ promotion is designed to free Webber up and help more with the recruitment process alongside Lee Dunn. Adams is expected to take on more of the day-to-day responsibilities and will be in charge at Colney if Webber is away on business, scouting for example.

Who’s going to look after the loans now?

Andy Hughes will be looking after the club’s incoming and outgoing loan deals after Adams’ promotion. Hughes had been working at the club since the summer with City’s players who had been told they don’t have a future at the club – Tom Trybull, Moritz Leitner, Timm Klose and Josip Drmic.

What, that Andy Hughes?

Yes – the Andy Hughes that played for the Canaries for two seasons making 63 appearances in the league. Famously involved in an angry exchange with a City fan during a 4-1 defeat to Burnley at Carrow Road, which proved to be Nigel Worthington’s last as manager.

Who’s Lee Dunn?

Some big boots to fill in wake of Scott’s departure for Boro, widely seen as the man behind the signings of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki. However, Dunn has also played his part in City’s recruitment over recent year and is known for his use of statistics in identifying targets. Dunn will oversee the technical and recruitment staff at the club across both the first team and the academy.