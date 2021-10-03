City midfielder drops out of Norway squad with injury concern

Published: 5:20 PM October 3, 2021 Updated: 5:45 PM October 3, 2021

Mathias Normann in action during Norwich City's goalless draw at Burnley on Saturday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann will not be joining up with Norway during the international break, due to an injury concern.

The Norwegian Football Federation published a squad update with a few injury issues today, including that Normann would not be available.

The statement included: "Mathias Normann has had a relapse with a previous injury, and the time horizon is too short for him to reach the national team matches."

It's understood that the Canaries are hopeful it is nothing too serious and the statement would suggest a minor issue as well, although City are yet to confirm the situation.

It's believed the 25-year-old is being assessed carefully having completed his first full 90 minutes for Norwich on Saturday as he impressed again in midfield, clipping the crossbar and forcing a good save from Nick Pope with a free-kick during a 0-0 draw at Burnley.

Normann was signed last month from Russian side Rostov, with a view to a permanent deal if City can secure Premier League survival.

He was taken off in the 69th minute of the 2-0 loss at Everton at the end of last month, shortly after receiving treatment on his left leg, which was said to have been caused by cramp.

Normann posted on his Instagram account after the draw at Turf Moor, saying: "Good away performance by the team, we keep working.

"Special thanks to the fans for voting on me for the POTM (City's Player of the Month award). Gives me motivation to work harder."

The Norwegians have World Cup qualifiers in Turkey and at home to Montenegro approaching, currently tied on points with the Netherlands at the top of Group G with four games to play, with Turkey only two points behind.

Normann has nine international caps after starting two qualifiers last month, playing 68 minutes of a 1-1 home draw with the Netherlands and an hour of a 2-0 win in Latvia.

Norwich have a host of players heading off on international duty, including Teemu Pukki (Finland), Max Aarons (England U21), Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour (Scotland), Dimitris Giannoulis, Christos Tzolis (Greece) and Milot Rashica (Kosovo).

