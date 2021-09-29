Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PROFILED: The men at the heart of Norwich City's reshuffle

Mark Armstrong

Published: 11:02 AM September 29, 2021    Updated: 11:13 AM September 29, 2021
Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber and Neil Adams watch on during the Pre-season friendly

Neil Adams has been promoted to assistant sporting director under Stuart Webber - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City confirmed their new football and recruitment departments on Wednesday morning. 

Here we take a look at the people involved, their new roles and the jobs they have held in the past. 

Neil Adams (assistant sporting director) 

Made 206 appearances as a player for Norwich City between 1994 and 1999 and is a member of the club’s Hall of Fame.  

Led the club’s Under18s to FA Youth Cup glory in 2013 before being appointed caretaker first team manager following Chris Hughton’s sacking. Made permanent manager in May 2014 but resigned in January the following year. However, Adams returned to the club in the summer of 2015 to become the Canaries’ loans manager, a role he has thrived in, helping the development of numerous stars including James Maddison, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell. 

Lee Dunn (head of recruitment) 

Got his first job in football as a first team performance analyst at Torquay United before moving on to Bristol Rovers in a similar role in August 2009. Became head of performance analysis back at Torquay in July 2011 before a short spell as a first team performance analyst with Everton. 

Joined Norwich City as a first team performance analyst in July 2013 before becoming the head of performance analysis in July 2015. Three years his later his role was changed to also include recruitment analysis. 

Dunn has been the man at the heart of producing the dossiers on new City signings, the like of which convinced Ben Gibson to sign for the Canaries in the summer of 2020. 

“I met Stuart (Webber), the manager and the head analyst (Dunn) at the same time,” said Gibson. “I joked afterwards, but it was no exaggeration, the analyst knew more about me than me. They put together a presentation and they left no stone unturned.” 

MORE: Story behind Adams' promotion to assistant sporting director

Andy Hughes (loan player manager) 

After a 19-year playing career, including a spell at Norwich City, Hughes started his coaching career at Bolton Wanderers in July 2014 as assistant under 21s and first team coach. In March 2016 he moved on to Crystal Palace as a first team coach but four months later he moved to Huddersfield Town as a first team coach under Stuart Webber. Hughes stayed there for nearly three years before becoming the Lead U23s coach at Sheffield United for just under a year. Hughes enjoyed a brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday last year before becoming a coach at Norwich earlier this summer. 

John Iga (head of data and innovation) 

Got his first job in football as the Head of Academy Science and Medicine at Wolves in July 2008 before becoming the Head of Sport Science at the Football Association in 2012. Iga became Head of Performance Services at Huddersfield Town under Stuart Webber in April 2016 and joined the Canaries as Head of Strategy and Innovation earlier this summer. 

