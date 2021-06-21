City not pursuing Holland winger linked as summer target

Published: 4:27 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM June 21, 2021

Norwich City are understood to have moved on from previous interest in Holland winger Steven Berghuis, who was reported to be a target this afternoon.

The Press Association claimed the Canaries are interested in the Feyenoord captain, a right-winger who registered an excellent 21 goals and 16 assists during 41 appearances this season.

The 29-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract and PA report the Dutchman could be available for around £4million.

Berghuis is currently with his national colleagues but hasn't come off the bench during Holland's group games so far, remaining among the substitutes alongside Canaries keeper Tim Krul.

PA also added that City had work to do if they are to convince the wide man that they are the right club for him after promotion to the Premier League, with PSV Eindhoven and Wolfsburg also said to be interested.

Berghuis has two goals and nine assists to his name from 26 appearances at international level, since making his debut in the summer of 2016.

He has Premier League experience as well, having spent 2015-16 on the fringes at Watford as the Hornets secured survival, having reportedly been signed from AZ Alkmaar for close to £5m.

He made 11 appearances but all nine of his Premier League games were from the bench, joining Feyenoord on loan initially before that deal was made permanent for close to £6 in 2017.

The report suggested Berghuis could offer a potential ready-made replacement for departed attacking midfielder Emi Buendia, who played on the right, following his club-record sale to Aston Villa for an initial £33m.

However, it's our understanding that the experienced attacker is no longer a target for the Canaries but that the option of signing Berghuis had been explored ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Martin Olsson of Norwich and Steven Berghuis of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 11/05/2016 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Q&A: Assessing City's Premier League prospects with Dave and Connor