Interview

Tim Krul thanks the travelling Norwich fans after City's draw at Newcastle - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He was so nearly the hero for Norwich City at Newcastle, but Tim Krul was still full of positivity after a frustrating 1-1 draw on his old stomping ground.

The Canaries wasted the opportunity for victory over a survival rival on Tuesday night as the Magpies had defender Ciaran Clark sent off after just 10 minutes.

The visitors needed a brilliant Teemu Pukki volley to rescue a point after Callum Wilson had beaten Krul with a penalty in the 61st minute - but only just.

Initially it looked like the 33-year-old had denied the striker but the ball deflected off his glove and in off the crossbar in agonising style.

"Really close," City's number one sighed with a wry smile. "His last three were through the middle so I waited a bit longer to see if he was going to do it again.

"It went against the crossbar and in so such a shame, really close. A weird feeling being in front of the Gallowgate (stand) as well, it was a weird night.

"But I'm positive for the future, we've got a lot of positivity with the new manager coming in, it's given us a right buzz and a massive game on Sunday again."

Rescuing a point ensured CIty remained three clear of bottom side Newcastle, who remain winless.

A fourth game without defeat earned an eighth point from the last 12 available ahead of Sunday's trip to Tottenham, who host Brentford this evening after seeing their game at Burnley on Sunday postponed by heavy snowfall.

Krul was returning to the club where he made 185 appearances across 10 seasons, including finishing fifth in the Premier League in 2012 and reaching the Europa League quarter-finals the following campaign.

"It's amazing to have two clubs to play for with such great support," said the Dutchman. "To look up and see that support (from 1,200 City fans) and also St James' is a special place for me, I was here for 12 years.

"It's always a special night coming back here, 12 years of your life is big, but I've got a new home in Norwich now and it's a special place to me.

"I'm desperate to keep this club in the Premier League because I feel like we can really go places."

