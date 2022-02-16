Canaries offer fans free coach travel for Liverpool cup clash

There were almost 3,000 Canaries supporters at Anfield when Norwich City took on Liverpool in August 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City supporters are being offered free coach travel from Carrow Road for next month's trip to Liverpool in the FA Cup, as the game is just 11 days after the teams meet at Anfield in the Premier League.

The fifth round tie is being played at 8.15pm on Wednesday, March 2 and is being shown live on ITV, less than a fortnight after the top flight clash between the sides this Saturday.

City have an allocation of 2,000 for the tie, having taken just short of 3,000 on the opening night of the Premier League campaign in 2019-20, as the Canaries followed promotion with a 4-1 defeat on a Friday night.

Coaches will leave Carrow Road at 12.15pm on the day of the FA Cup tie and tickets will go on sale at 9.30am tomorrow to away members, then at 9.30am on Friday to season ticket holders and home members.

Away season ticket holders do not need to apply as their ticket will be sent out automatically.

Tickets have been priced at £27 for adults, £20 for over-65s, £10 for under-21s and £5 for under-17s.

The tie will be settled on the night with extra-time and penalties if required, with no replays in the FA Cup this season.

Tickets will be available online at tickets.canaries.co.uk, by calling 01603 721902 (option one) or in stores at Carrow Road or the city centre Fan Hub, in London Street.

