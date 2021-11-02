City old boy ready to take centre stage

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley admits he is trying not to be “too greedy” over his use of former Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson.

Thompson, who left Carrow Road in the summer, is closing in on his first start at Pompey following his move to Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old impressed coming on as a substitute for the League One side in their 1-0 victory over Bolton at the weekend but Cowley is mindful of the injury problems that cut his career short at Norwich.

“We are trying to build up Louis gradually and not get too greedy,” Cowley told The News. “It’s tough because he’s a really good player and we want to use him more, but we’re trying to be as disciplined as we can in terms of our team selection.

“We have good competition. It is probably the one area where we have what I would class as really good competition for places.

“With Louis, I think he’s ready to start. We just have to keep making sure we manage minutes each week.

“He gives us an athleticism and power, maybe also a robustness, in that area which we wouldn’t have otherwise.

“Louis uses the ball well and is tactically very bright, so there’s a lot to like. The fact he has now been able to have a sustained period on the grass is a real positive for him – and definitely for us.”

Thompson endured an injury interrupted time at Norwich. He suffered a dislocated shoulder and ruptured his Achilles twice, the first time five months before Daniel Farke’s arrival. Thompson's dislocated shoulder against Aston Villa in October 2018 was his final senior appearance for the club, however he earned a new four-year deal later that year.

Thompson made two league starts in a seven-year spell, after joining from Swindon, but had a series of loan periods with the Robins, Shrewsbury and MK Dons.