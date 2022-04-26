'Is the drive still there?' - our Pink Un panel have their say on Webber-gate

Opinion

Stuart Webber has come in for criticism for comments he made during an interview with The Times. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Our Norwich City columnists gave their thoughts over whether sporting director Stuart Webber is still the man to lead the club in the wake of his comments over the weekend.





David Hannant

Unlike some, I have no problems whatsoever with Stuart Webber having goals and ambitions outside of Norwich City.

When I first learned of his mountain climbing and charity work my initial thought was "good on him" and I still admire these ambitions.

Who can honestly say they don't have interests outside of work?

However, what has concerned me more is the comment about the club only having him working at 90pc effort.

The caveat of me supporting somebody having interests outside of work is that it does not compromise what they do when they are working.

If even as little as 10pc of Stuart Webber's mind is elsewhere when he is 'on the clock' - he isn't doing enough.

I've always been a big fan of Webber's way of working and his philosophy, but I would prefer to have somebody 100pc focussed while they are working than Stuart Webber at 90c.





Robin Sainty

Stuart Webber has always been an abrasive and forthright figure: it’s a key part of what has made him successful and, like David McNally before him, that has polarised opinions amongst City fans.

It has also led to him earning plaudits when things go well but makes him a tempting target when they don’t.

He has undoubtedly made mistakes (although it’s worth pointing out that recruitment is a team effort, not just down to one person) but it’s unlikely that City would have had these two recent seasons in the Premier League without him.

From my own experiences, I’m aware that selective editing can create a very different tone to that intended by the interviewee so I’m reluctant to judge him too harshly on the basis of the Times interview.

I personally hope that he stays and proves his critics wrong.

Terri Westgate

Stuart Webber is well known for his abrasive, no-nonsense style and most Norwich fans appreciated his hard bargaining when signing and selling players. He was responsible for bringing in Daniel Farke who gave us two Championship titles, so we would turn a blind eye or even be mildly amused with his blunt, straight talking.

However, with another failed season in the top flight, and many disappointments on the recruitment front, his words now irritate the fanbase. Although I don’t believe he doesn’t care about Norwich’s impeding relegation, as it will be a blight on his record, his current bravado is misjudged. His complete failure to “read the room” will cause further disquiet and likely more calls for him to leave.

He now needs to think about building bridges rather than climbing mountains.

No one person is bigger than the club, and once you lose the fanbase your days are numbered.





Di Cunningham

Self-belief is a key attribute in a successful leader and a little swagger can be an advantage. But overload tips into arrogance and a lack of respect for others’ opinions and that’s at odds with another crucial characteristic for a boss - listening. So the disrespect, not just for fans but for owners and colleagues showing between the lines in the Henry Winter interview bothered me. More concerning was the sporting director’s post-match conduct. Multiple shares on social media mean most of us by now have seen the undignified spectacle of him leering at, and blowing kisses to, a few blokes holding a painted bed sheet, and having to be ushered away like a scene from a soap.

For me self-assurance must be grounded in ability which with the recruitment of Farke, blooding of our own young players and scouting of others I firmly believed Webber had. I think the kind of defensive, defiant arrogance we’ve seen this season is a sign that he, like many of us, is beginning to doubt himself.





Iwan Roberts

So after the unfortunate events over the weekend the big question on everyone’s lips is ‘should Stuart Webber go or stay”?

I’m in the stay camp which a lot of Norwich supporters will disagree with and I understand why.

I’ve reasons for why I'd like him to stay and have another crack at a third promotion in three seasons from the Championship.

When he took over the club was going nowhere, it was in a bad way financially and was looking at years of playing Championship football if not lower.

He brought in Daniel Farke as head coach, he built a fantastic squad, hardly spending a penny and won the league by a canter.

Last season the club won promotion playing some of the best football Norwich supporters have ever seen.

I get the fact that he has to take responsibility for what looks like two consecutive relegations from the Premier League. He spent more money last summer than anyone else has at Norwich City and most of his signings haven’t worked out this time round and he is man enough to take whatever criticisms comes his way on the chin. After all he's been happy to take the plaudits for the two promotions the clubs won and rightly so.

One thing he has to be if he’s going to carry on is fully focused on the job in hand. That desire and hunger he showed when he first walked through the door at Carrow Road has to be there, if not then there’s no point and he might as well walk away.

He’s made mistakes in the last few days. I can see why Norwich fans are unhappy with his interview with Henry Winter, but we all make mistakes and I don’t think he should be judged solely on the going’s on over the weekend.

I've been in his position myself walking out of the main reception door at the ground only to be met with a torrent of verbal abuse and believe me it's hard not to react especially when you have your family with you.





Ian Clarke

To slightly misquote an old song which was made famous in the 1980s, "it ain't what you say, it's the way that you say it."

I agree with Stuart Webber that there's much more to life than football.

It's right that we all plan for the future and fulfil our dreams.

I also know that Webber has been consistently straightforward and honest. When things go well that's refreshing, when things go pear-shaped it's a different story.

What I believe Webber got badly wrong is the poor lack of judgement in the timing of his interview and the way he expressed himself.

The tiny minority who protested outside Carrow Road on Saturday clearly want Webber (and Delia) out.

A much greater majority - me included - are now questioning whether his heart is really fully in it.

That's down to him to tell us fans and the key to whether he's the right man to lead the next fightback.



