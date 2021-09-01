Published: 6:00 AM September 1, 2021

Tim Krul could be facing new Norwich City team-mate Mathias Normann in World Cup qualifying this evening, as a busy spell of international action begins for Canaries players.

As many as 11 of City’s players could be in action today, although it would seem unlikely that Christos Tzolis will feature for Greece after missing Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Leicester with a minor calf injury.

Covid-19 travel restrictions will have minimal impact on Norwich players, with Milot Rashica having to miss Kosovo’s qualifier in Georgia on Thursday.

That’s due to the Premier League imposing restrictions on players heading to countries still on the government’s red list for pandemic criteria. Rashica will be able to join up with his international colleagues for their other two qualifiers during the break though.

It’s thought that may also prevent City new boy Ozan Kabak from playing as Turkey host Montenegro tonight – with both countries on the red list – but having only signed on Monday, that situation hasn’t yet been clarified.

Young centre-back Andrew Omobamidele has retained his place in the Ireland squad alongside Adam Idah and is hoping to win his first cap but all three of his nation’s games are World Cup qualifiers.

Most of Daniel Farke’s players conclude their international duty next Tuesday but Dimitris Giannoulis and Tzolis, as well as Rashica, do have matches on Wednesday.

The biggest concern is striker Josh Sargent, who has joined up with the USA and is due to be in qualifying action in Honduras during the early hours of next Thursday.

Kick-off is 60 hours before Norwich are due to be in action at Arsenal in the Premier League and the summer signing would be facing a flight back to London of over 10 hours, so could well be struggling for involvement at the Emirates.

Teemu Pukki continues his pursuit of Jari Litmanen's goal-scoring record with Finland, needing two goals to equal the former Ajax and Barcelona forward's total of 32.

NCFC internationals (7.45pm UK time and World Cup qualifier unless stated)

Today

5pm - friendly – Finland (Teemu Pukki) v Wales

Portugal v Rep of Ireland (Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele)

Denmark v Scotland (Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, Billy Gilmour)

Norway (Mathias Normann) v Netherlands (Tim Krul)

Turkey (Ozan Kabak) v Montenegro

Friendly – Switzerland v Greece (Dimitris Giannoulis & Christos Tzolis)

Friday, Sept 3

3.05am - El Salvador v USA (Josh Sargent)

Euro U21 qualifying - 3.30pm - Bosnia & Herz U21 v Rep of Ireland U21 (Sam Blair)

Friendly - 7pm – Romania U21 v England U21 (Max Aarons)

Sat, Sept 4

2pm – Finland (Pukki) v Kazakhstan

5pm – Rep of Ireland (Idah & Omobamidele) v Azerbaijan

5pm – Latvia v Norway (Normann)

Scotland (Hanley, McLean, Gilmour) v Moldova

Gibraltar v Turkey (Kabak)

Netherlands (Krul) v Montenegro

Sun, Sept 5

Kosovo (Milot Rashica) v Greece (Giannoulis & Tzolis)

Mon, Sept 6

1am – USA v Canada (Sargent)

Tues, Sept 7

Rep of Ireland (Idah & Omobamidele) v Serbia

France v Finland (Pukki)

Austria v Scotland (Hanley, McLean, Gilmour)

Netherlands (Krul) v Turkey (Kabak)

Norway (Normann) v Gibraltar

Euro U21 qualifying

3pm – Luxembourg U21 v Rep of Ireland U21 (Blair)

4.30pm - Bulgaria U21 v Wales U21 (Dan Barden)

7pm – England U21 (Aarons) v Kosovo U21

Weds, Sept 8

Greece (Giannoulis & Tzolis) v Sweden

Kosovo (Rashica) v Spain

Thurs, Sept 9

3.05am - Honduras v USA (Sargent)

