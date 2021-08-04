Opinion

Published: 12:04 PM August 4, 2021

Christos Tzolis has become a star player for PAOK, attracting the interest of Norwich City - Credit: Imago/PA Images

Norwich City are believed to be hopeful that they will be able to sign talented winger Christos Tzolis this month, despite being in European action for PAOK last night.

News of the Canaries’ interest leaked in Greece at the start of last week and reports have suggested that City have opened talks for the 19-year-old Greece international, with various different claims made about the value of bids lodged.

As reported last week, we understand the interest is genuine after Tzolis’ breakthrough season of 16 goals and 10 assists, including goals in Champions League qualification and the Europa League group stages.

Sources close to PAOK suggest the highly-rated teen is likely to be sold during the summer window, as long as an acceptable bid arrives, with a bid of around £8.5million plus a sell-on fee from Club Brugge said to have been rejected in January.

The Sun reported earlier this year that Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United were among the clubs monitoring Tzolis, suggesting a value of around £17m, which Norwich are highly unlikely to get close to, unless as part of a structured deal.

The most recent reports from Greece came from Sportime, claiming a bid of around £9.3m had been rejected at the weekend. The same source is now reporting that PAOK are pursuing former Porto and Olympiacos winger Hernani, who was on loan from Levante in Saudi Arabia last season.

Tzolis came on in the 63rd minute in Ireland last night, helping PAOK halve the deficit after surprisingly falling 2-0 behind against Bohemians in the third round of qualifying for the Europa Conference League, in a game played at the 51,000 capacity Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Former Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira scored the goal which has helped ease concerns ahead of next Thursday’s second leg in Thessalonica but it remains to be seen if Tzolis will still be a PAOK player for that tie.

The situation was discussed in the latest episode of the Pink Un Norwich City Podcast, recorded following City’s 5-0 friendly thrashing of League One side Gillingham last night, as 10,000 fans returned to Carrow Road.

Football editor, Paddy Davitt, said: “I think it’s safe to say that they’re fairly confident at this stage that the Greek lad they’ve been linked with, Tzolis, that by all accounts they are pretty confident they are closing in on that player.

“I’m sure that will get a very favourable response from Norwich fans because he’s a 19-year-old but the clubs he’s been linked with and the numbers he’s producing, albeit in the Greek first division, are very exciting.

“So that looks like the most likely one to come over the line next. The Brandon Williams one, the Manchester United link, I don’t think that’s particularly far advanced.

“Yes, he’s a player that they like but I don’t think he’s one that they’re actively in the final stages of trying to do something.

“I think at the minute it’s all about getting Tzolis over the line and, barring any last-minute hitches, they’re pretty confident that will happen.

“When? Time will tell, but I would say certainly if it goes to plan it will be well in advance of Liverpool. That will hopefully assuage some of the fears that Norwich aren’t getting the business done that they need to get done.

“Just to sign off on that, Daniel Farke’s parting shot on that this evening was, again, judge us when the window closes.

“He is supremely confident they will have done the business they need and that squad will be far better equipped to achieve what they all hope they can, which is to stay in the Premier League first and foremost and then build from there.”

The Canaries have until 11pm on Monday, August 30 to complete their Premier League transfer business, by which time they will have played three matches.

The season starts at home to Liverpool on August 14, followed by a trip to champions Manchester City and a Carrow Road clash with Leicester.

Daniel Farke's squad complete pre-season against top-flight rivals Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday (2pm)

