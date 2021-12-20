Jonathan Blathwayt: Time for Premier League to take a break

Opinion

Gary Lineker joking that there wouldn’t be arguments over the Match of Day running order on Saturday evening just highlighted the impact Covid is continuing to have on football.

I imagine Norwich were grateful for the opportunity to postpone their game given the lengthy absentee list that so impacted the game against Aston Villa.

Sign up to the Pink Un+ app here

However, the Premier League policy of making a ‘game by game’ assessment on who does and doesn’t play seems like a controversy waiting to happen.

Norwich fans were already crying foul on Tuesday that they had to play while Manchester United and Tottenham had successfully appealed for a postponement – with claims of bias towards ‘top six’ clubs and the rest having to follow a different set of rules.

It didn’t pan out that way over the weekend with the fixture list decimated on Saturday afternoon for the top six and others alike. I’m sure Leeds United fans would have loved to have seen their game also postponed – especially when they currently have an injury crisis of similar proportions to Norwich’s although a lack of positive Covid cases means they have to plough on.

The lack of clarity over what triggers the Premier League to cancel a game or not just creates a space for fans to create their own injustices and conspiracies, both of which come as second nature to most football fans.

There is also perhaps the more important question of the sporting integrity to the league altogether. Surely the best approach would be for calling on a two-week pause to games; this would allow clubs to get a handle on their outbreaks and establish a uniform policy set up, setting out when a game can be postponed and when it cannot. This is even before you consider how foolish it may seem in a month’s time that tens of thousands of fans were congregating as a new wave of infections rocketed.

From a football point of view, hopefully with the break Norwich have been granted, they can make the most of it. More performances like the one against Manchester United or Wolves compared to sorry display against Villa are desperately needed. While the absences of key first team players was a massive contribution to the result, it also raised more questions around how Dean Smith can draw out Todd Cantwell’s undisputed talent and the best way to maximise players like Billy Gilmour and Teemu Pukki.

Smith has often talked about the quality available in Norwich’s squad, hopefully the players will start to prove to everyone else they are as good as their head coach says.