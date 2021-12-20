Premier League to play on through festive period

Norwich City's Premier League campaign is set to continue over the festive period - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The show must go on.

That's the verdict of Premier League clubs who have said they want to continue playing throughout the festive period despite the recent postponements due to Covid outbreaks.

Premier League executives held a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon after six of the scheduled 10 fixtures were postponed as the Omicron variant spreads throughout the UK.

Clubs debated whether to postpone an entire round of festive fixtures, according to reports, but the majority of clubs wanted to play on.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp argued in the aftermath of the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Tottenham that moving a round of fixtures would be a good idea with several other clubs supporting this. However, the majority of clubs were against this for the moment.

Any postponement of a game week could come at a high economic cost to the Premier League with Amazon set to broadcast game week 20 over the festive period. Other stakeholders like Sky and BT would also be keen for games to continue during a time when audience figures are traditionally high.

While the Premier League recognises a number of clubs’ worries about the fact they are experiencing Covid outbreaks, they have insisted that if teams have 14 players available to them then the fixture must be fulfilled.

If senior players are not available then clubs are expected to use eligible Under-21 players to make up the numbers and Development games must not be scheduled too close to first team games to ensure as many players are available as possible.

It means Norwich’s Christmas fixtures remain scheduled to take place with Arsenal due to arrive at Carrow Road on Boxing Day. The Canaries head to Crystal Palace on Tuesday, December 28 before going to Leicester on New Year’s Day.

Norwich go to Charlton on Sunday, January 9 in the FA Cup when might have to be a definite result on the day as the FA are in discussions with the Premier League to scrap replays for the third and fourth rounds this season due to the recent spate of Covid cases in clubs.

Last week, Premier League players returned 42 positive Covid-19 tests in a seven-day period, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.