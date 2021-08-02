Canaries prepare for return of fans for Gills friendly

Published: 11:23 AM August 2, 2021 Updated: 11:32 AM August 2, 2021

Grant Holt scored a brace as Norwich won 4-1 the last time Gillingham came to Carrow Road, in August 2010 - Credit: Antony Kelly/Archant library

Norwich City are gearing up for the return of home and away fans to Carrow Road on Tuesday night, with Gillingham set to provide the pre-season opposition.

The Canaries have had to cancel their last two friendlies, against Coventry and Sheffield United, due to a small number of positive Covid-19 tests in their squad.

City have been doing all they can to get that under control and ensure that this week's final two pre-season games go ahead, against the Gills tomorrow (8pm) and Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday (2pm).

Daniel Farke's squad are scheduled to start their pre-season campaign on Saturday, August 14, when Liverpool come to Carrow Road for a televised 5.30pm kick-off.

At the time of writing, it's believed the Canaries are planning for Tuesday's game to go ahead as planned, with the League One visitors having put their allocation of 300 tickets for the away end on sale.

City had four games with fans last season, with a maximum of 2,000 allowed, the last of which was a 2-0 win over Cardiff just before Christmas.

The last full house prior to the pandemic was a 1-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League in February 2020.

Most areas of the City Stand, South Stand and Barclay Stand lower tier have been placed on sale, with City not putting a limit on sales and able to open other areas if demand had required further seats.

Some areas of the City Stand have sold out and central parts of the South Stand are showing as limited availability, with remaining areas largely still showing as good availability.

Supporters are being encouraged to buy tickets online before the match, which will acquire a QR code to be used on mobile devices to use for entry at turnstiles.

The Carrow Road ticket office will be open from 9am on Tuesday for tickets to be purchased in-person, however, that is likely to lead to queues if fans leave purchasing their ticket until the final hours before the match.

All of the Canaries' stores are now cashless though, with only card payments being taken.

Tickets have been priced at £10 for adults, £5 for over-65s and under-21s, and £1 for under-18s but free for all U18 season ticket holders and members. Head to canaries.co.uk for full details.

City have not issued any Covid-19 rules in regards to testing before access is allowed, on this occasion, as the club awaits Premier League decisions on access for those who are vaccinated or who can show a negative test result.

Roll on 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄...



We're back home with Gillingham the visitors to Carrow Road - 8pm KO! 💛 pic.twitter.com/myminDJfjU — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 2, 2021

Face masks are encouraged though, with a club statement explaining: "The club strongly recommends that supporters wear a face covering whilst at the turnstiles, moving through concourses and using the toilet facilities. It remains down to the individual whether they wear a face covering whilst seated and watching the match.

"We would like to ask supporters to remain as flexible as possible due to the everchanging Covid-19 environment with the possibility of government and football authorities changing restrictions on large sporting events at short notice."

Gillingham's last visit to Carrow Road was in August 2010, when Norwich won 4-1 in the League Cup first round thanks to a brace apiece from Grant Holt and Chris Martin.

The Gills are managed by former Rotherham, Leeds and Peterborough manager Steve Evans and finished 10th in League One last season.

They lost a friendly 2-0 away to League Two side Leyton Orient on Saturday, with Norwich youngster Tyrese Omotoye scoring as a trialist, and start their league campaign on Saturday when they host Lincoln City.

NCFC pre-season fixtures