Canaries Q&A: City prepare for Coventry and Sheffield United

Published: 12:30 PM July 26, 2021

Three wins, summer signings getting into action and Daniel Farke signing a new contract has made for a busy start to pre-season for Norwich City, leaving plenty to be discussed in our latest Canaries debate.

City beat Huddersfield 2-0 on Friday, following the 1-0 win over Lincoln on Tuesday which was also played behind closed doors at Colney.

Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki eased into action with 45 minutes against Huddersfield, after national action at Euro 2020 elongated the previous season.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Billy Gilmour are due to return from minor pre-season injury issues soon, with a game against Championship side Coventry on Wednesday (6pm), being played in Chesterfield as the Canaries base themselves up north for a few days.

Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Sam Byram are all hoping to make returns from injury soon as well, with Kenny McLean also making his way back to full fitness.

Pre-season continues against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, followed by a Carrow Road game against Gillingham next Tuesday and a final friendly at Newcastle United on Saturday, August 7.

