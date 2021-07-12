Canaries Q&A - with Dave Freezer and Connor Southwell

Opinion

Most of Norwich City's players stepped up pre-season training last week - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norwich City return to action this week when they kick-off pre-season with a friendly at King's Lynn Town - leaving plenty to be discussed in our regular Monday lunchtime Canaries debate.

City correspondents Dave Freezer and Connor Southwell will be taking the questions today, with many of Daniel Farke's players already getting stuck into training.

With transfer talk hitting something of a lull as the European Championship and Copa America come to an end, the focus can turn to the on-pitch preparations.

Angus Gunn has been pictured in training already but it's unclear if fellow new signings Milot Rashica or Billy Gilmour will be in action at The Walks, where a maximum attendance of 1,500 is planned.

The Canaries aren't up to full strength yet, with Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Kenny McLean making their way back from injury and Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul and Przemek Placheta resting after the Euros.

- Dave and Connor will be giving their thoughts from 1pm, for around 45 minutes. You can leave your questions in the comment section above