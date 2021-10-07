Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Extremely proud' - City reveal next stage of training ground revamp

David Freezer

Published: 9:30 AM October 7, 2021    Updated: 10:18 AM October 7, 2021
NCFC training ground

An artist's impression of the new administration and media building at the Lotus Training Centre - Credit: Norwich City FC

Full details of the next stage of development of Norwich City's training ground at Colney have been revealed by the Canaries.

As revealed last month on this website, City have applied for planning permission for the work at the Lotus Training Centre, following on from the total overhaul of the site in recent years.

The Canaries have now shared full details with supporters about the plans, which include a new 'recovery hub' as well as administration and media facilities, and plans to re-clad several existing buildings.

City's business and projects director, Zoe Ward, said: “As part of our ongoing and long-term vision across all areas of the football club, we know the importance of continuing to plan for the future.   

“This latest stage of planning at the Lotus Training Centre will see the introduction of an administration and media provision, as well as a state-of-the-art recovery and hydrotherapy facility over the coming years.  

“We’re extremely proud to have one of the leading training facilities across the country. This next step of development is another important step towards building a successful long-term future, both on and off the pitch.”  

Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber and Neil Adams watch from the stands during the Premier

Norwich City's business and projects director Zoe Ward, centre, at Carrow Road recently alongside her husband, sporting director Stuart Webber, right - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The 'recovery hub' will contain a swimming pool and aqua therapy areas, including hot and cold recovery baths, as well as an underwater treadmill and camera systems to monitor movements.   

The administration and media building will provide a permanent location for operations and media staff that are currently located in a temporary modular building at the front of the site, whilst also providing a new campus reception for visitors.   

You can see more images of the proposed buildings below, with City now awaiting South Norfolk Council's consideration and decision regarding the proposals.

The Canaries continue to work with LSI Architects, the firm responsible for the previous development of the academy and first team gym facilities that were completed in 2019, which has offices in Norwich and London.

Admin NCFC building

The proposed administration and media building as viewed from the main courtyard of the Lotus Training Centre - Credit: Norwich City FC

The proposals include for the buildings to be clad in brickwork at ground floor level and in Siberian Larch timber on the upper storey, to align with the academy and gym facilities.  

recovery hub

The recovery hub proposed for the Norwich City training ground at Colney - Credit: Norwich City FC

Rob Ruffles, senior associate at LSI Architects, added: “We’re delighted to be continuing our work with the football club, planning and developing this latest phase of works at the Lotus Training Centre.   

“Whilst the facilities satisfy a variety of different functional needs, we have been keen to ensure that the principles of biophilic design are embedded across the site.   

NCFC recovery hub

The proposed recovery hub at the Lotus Training Centre - Credit: Norwich City FC

“This unity will continue to support the club with the dynamic, contemporary and professional facilities that will help to attract the best talent and the best developers of talent.” 

NCFC recovery hub

The proposed recovery hub at the Lotus Training Centre - Credit: Norwich City FC

The initial work at Colney was funded by an innovative bond scheme which raised £5million by offering investors a favourable rate of interest and a bonus upon promotion to the Premier League, to help City accumulate the required funds to press ahead despite financial restrictions from the club's self-funded business model.

In recent days it has been revealed that Championship club Queens Park Rangers are taking a similar approach to raise funds for their new training facilities, in conjunction with the same company that worked with City, Tifosi. 

NCFC Lotus Training Centre

The proposed overview of the next stage of development at the Lotus Training Centre - Credit: Norwich City FC

- You can see more about Colney's evolution in the video below, published earlier this year

Norfolk

