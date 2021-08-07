Canaries reveal new third kit ahead of Premier League season

Video

Published: 9:00 AM August 7, 2021 Updated: 9:35 AM August 7, 2021

Summer signing Milot Rashica models the Norwich City third kit ahead of the 2021-22 season - Credit: Norwich City Football Club

Norwich City have unveiled their third kit ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season, which is being described as a 'fluorescent coral' colour.

As with the new away kit, the club crest and logo of shirt sponsor Lotus are incorporated into the colour scheme, featuring in the black secondary colour.

A touch of 𝒸𝓁𝒶𝓈𝓈 pic.twitter.com/Z5JnIarENC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 7, 2021

The shirt is made from 100pc recycled polyester and has gone on sale online immediately at shop.canaries.co.uk and will be available in club stores from 9.30am.

A club statement describes: "The vibrant and modern strip dons a fluorescent coral colour and incorporates a smart vertical black stripe detailing through the centre of the front of the shirt that also follows through at the top of the back of the shirt.

"The shirt also has a smart black and fluorescent collar V-neck and sleeve trim detailing.

"Like the home and away shirts, woven into the collar of the shirt are the club’s six values –growth, integrity, belonging, resilience, pride and commitment."

Canaries striker Adam Idah is joined by summer signings Milot Rashica, Pierre Lees-Melou and Billy Gilmour in a video revealing the kit, filmed at the Classic Team Lotus base in Hethel.

The new third kit replaces last season's mostly black outfit featuring a pattern of pink, purple and white, with pink trim.

During 2019-20 the third kit was grey and black, replacing a bright two-tone green strip from the season before that.

It is the third and final kit reveal ahead of the new season, following City's reveal of their first two kits since switching to manufacturer Joma.

The home and away kit both received largely positive reactions, featuring detailing on the arms, with the home kit the traditional yellow and green, and the away kit black and turquoise.