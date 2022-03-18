City right-back Aarons is left out of England U21s squad

Updated

Max Aarons in action during Norwich City's defeat at Leeds on Sunday - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been left out of the latest England Under-21 squad.

Aarons turned 22 in January but remains eligible for selection having featured during the current qualifying campaign for the 2023 European U21 Championship earlier this season.

The Young Lions have two qualifiers approaching, hosting Andorra at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Friday, March 25 and heading to Albania on Tuesday, March 29.

Neither Aarons or Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams are included in Lee Carsley’s squad this time around though, with Williams having been on standby for previous squads.

City academy product Aarons has 15 caps at U21 level and has been a regular in the squad since initial selection in September 2019.

However, the latest squad includes Ben Johnson of West Ham, Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Tino Livramento of Southampton, who are also Premier League regulars.

Emphasising how competitive the right-back position is at the moment, Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest is also included, who has attracted a great deal of praise for his form on loan from Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Aarons has made over 150 senior appearances in his career but looks on course to endure his second experience of Premier League relegation with Norwich.

He also lost his place in the City team for the first time recently, with the fit-again Sam Byram preferred at right-back during the 3-1 home loss to Brentford, only for fatigue concerns to take him back out of the firing line.

Aarons started the 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea and the 2-1 loss at Leeds on Sunday, getting booked for getting involved in a shoving contest with Dan James during a controversial VAR decision to cancel a Norwich penalty.

City head coach Dean Smith had spoken about the situation ahead of the trip to Elland Road, joking that “a good old-fashioned kick up the backside” had been needed, for a player previously attracting interest from clubs including Barcelona, Roma and Borussia Dortmund.

“All players need to know at times that they can be dropped and Max, I think it’s the first time he’s been left out since he got into the team," Smith explained.

“I explained what my reasons were and he’s responded in the best way possible. He’s a great kid, has a great attitude too.”

Max Aarons in England U21 action last year - Credit: PA

There is better news elsewhere though, with two academy youngsters included in the Northern Ireland U21 squad.

City goalkeeper Dylan Berry is called up for the first time and left-back Sean Stewart, who already has two U21 caps, is recalled after recently returning from injury.

They face an away Euro qualifier in Slovakia on Friday, March 25 and a friendly in France on Monday, March 28, as another qualifier against Russia U21s has been cancelled due to the situation in Ukraine.

NCFC EXTRA: Aarons reflects on special City landmark