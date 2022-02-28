Norwich City ace reveals talks under way about contract extension

Lukas Rupp has started discussions with Norwich City over potentially extending his contract, which runs out at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old's agent has held talks with sporting director Stuart Webber but both parties want to take their time before anything is confirmed.

“My agent has spoken to Stuart (Webber, Norwich sporting director) but it is still too early for both sides,” Rupp told The Athletic. “The club doesn’t know whether it is Premier League or the Championship next season, and for me it is the same.

“I want to get fit. I want to be on the pitch and I want to help the team. Then in the end, it will come by itself. I’m open to everything and we will see what the future reveals.

“When I was younger, I would have read rumours or seen someone arrive in my position and think, ‘What about me?’ But now I know it is what it is. All I can do is deliver on the pitch and if I have a boss that likes me, he gives me a new contract or he doesn’t.

“If one door closes, another opens.”

Sign up to the Pink Un+ app here

Rupp revealed he is enjoying life under new head coach Dean Smith and feels the shorter, more intensive training sessions suit his game more.

“The bigger difference is to now (under Dean Smith) from Daniel,” Rupp said. “They were very long sessions before. Now they are shorter but intense; what I prefer. Daniel (Farke) was different. In Germany you have quite short sessions, sometimes intense but it would depend. If the players didn’t want to work, they told the coach and he did not change anything. Here now it’s totally different.

“Then you go for gym sessions. Here you do lots more work in the gym and more high-speed running. You need that intensity for the games because it’s more box to box, so you have to be prepared for the quicker games with more transitions.

“My realisation came not in a game but in training. The first week here, woah. I was exhausted. I was fucked. I told Mario (Vrancic) ‘What’s this?’ He said, ‘Yeah, it’s normal.’ The Tuesday and Wednesday sessions were so hard. That first week I was so tired I couldn’t feel my legs and then there was a game. But you adapt and I was fit when I played.”