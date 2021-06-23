Canaries confirm return of Angus Gunn

Video

Published: 11:00 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 11:30 AM June 23, 2021

Angus Gunn has become Norwich City's second signing of the summer in a deal understood to be worth around £5million from Premier League rivals Southampton.

The goalkeeper, who has signed a contract until 2025, follows the addition of Kosovo international winger Milot Rashica on Tuesday as the Canaries continue to ramp up preparations for their upcoming top-flight campaign.

Gunn, son of City legend Bryan, has returned to Norfolk on a permanent basis after enjoying a season-long loan with the club in 2017-18. He made 51 appearances for the club and was voted third in the club's Player of the Season vote after impressing supporters with his performances.

It's believed City will pay £2.5m for the 25-year-old this summer, with add-ons potentially taking the deal closer to £5m. A series of ambitious performance-based could see the fee rise to £10m, but that would be dependant on Gunn achieving a series of things during his time at the club.

ANALYSIS: Gunn returns to City with hunger to prove Saints wrong

After his loan spell at Norwich expired, Gunn joined Saints in a deal reported to be around £13m. He made 22 Premier League appearances at St Mary's but was dropped after a record-equalling 9-0 defeat to Leicester City in October 2019.

Gunn joined Stoke City on loan at the start of 2020-21, but injuries left him frustrated and Southampton decided to activate a break clause in his two-season deal.

As reported during recent weeks, Norwich have moved quickly to sign the keeper, a player they know well and rate highly.

Speaking to the club's official website after confirming his permanent return to Carrow Road, Gunn said: “It was a few years ago since I was here on loan, and it was an unbelievable feeling then. Getting the deal done feels the same, if not better, because it’s more of a permanent thing.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s the club that I grew up supporting and the strides that it has made over the last few years show it’s a club still on the up.

“On the pitch, they’ve been doing great things. Off the pitch, coming back and seeing the training ground and what it is today is another thing they’ve progressed with."

This news is expected to spell the end of Orjan Nyland's time at the club, with the Norwegian international deciding to pursue opportunities to become a number one elsewhere.

Gunn is likely to act as an understudy to Tim Krul initially but could become the club's primary goalkeeping option in the future.

The Norwich-born keeper continued: “Hopefully, this season we can get our place in the Premier League and make sure that we have a good start and stay there.

“I spoke with Daniel [Farke] and Ed [Wootten], the goalkeeping coach, a few times over the summer, and they’re relationships that I have had for years now. They know a lot about me, and I know a lot about them.

“I’m looking forward to getting back here, enjoying my football and winning some games for Norwich.”

MORE: Canaries boss thrilled to sign Gunn permanently

City are also close to confirming the signing of Peterborough United youngster Flynn Clarke and remain interested in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, although face competition from Germany for his signature.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is also on their radar, with Scotland's campaign at the Euros having come to a conclusion.

PROFILE: All you need to know about Angus Gunn