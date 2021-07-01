Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

City seal transfer of Greece international Giannoulis after loan success

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 2:00 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 2:51 PM July 1, 2021
Dimitris Giannoulis signs on a permanent deal for Norwich City.

Dimitris Giannoulis has sealed his permanent switch to Norwich City from PAOK - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Greece international Dimitris Giannoulis feels 'really happy' to officially be a Norwich City player after his loan from PAOK was confirmed as a permanent switch. 

The left-back was signed in January after the loan of Xavi Quintilla from Villarreal had been disrupted by injury problems, forcing midfielder Jacob Sorensen into a length stint as cover. 

Giannoulis had won a league and cup double with the Thessalonica club in 2019 but was keen to pursue a Premier League opportunity and opted to join the Canaries’ promotion push. 

That has proved a sensible decision, with his loan made permanent for an undisclosed fee that is believed to be around £6million after 16 appearances for City, signing a contract until 2024.

“I am really happy to be here. After the first four months that it was a loan, now it is a permanent deal and I can’t wait for next season," Giannoulis told City's website. 

“I can’t wait to play against these big players and top teams and to see our limits as players. I expect it will be difficult to play against these teams, but I think we are ready.

"We will work so hard in pre-season to compete against these top teams.

“Moving to a new country was a bit difficult at the start, but the guys here are very friendly. The lads in the dressing room are so good. Here we are like a family.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
  2. 2 Gilmour set for City medical
  3. 3 City confirm Marco Stiepermann exit
  1. 4 Five Euro 2020 stars Norwich City could target
  2. 5 City announce Joma as new kit suppliers
  3. 6 Norwich City to get new kit manufacturer after 10-year Errea deal ends
  4. 7 'I will always remember the good times' - Leitner's farewell message to City
  5. 8 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
  6. 9 Skipp could get chance to impress Spurs' chief Nuno
  7. 10 Canaries to face Newcastle United in pre-season friendly

After an initially shaky adjustment spell coincided with two tough matches, goalless draws at home to Middlesbrough and away to Millwall, the 25-year-old was benched for the 2-0 defeat away to promotion rivals Swansea. 

However, he returned and found his feet as City shook off that dry spell with a superb club-record nine successive wins, only missing one of the next 14 and that was due to the game at Preston on Good Friday following two days after he was on international duty. 

The end of his campaign was also disrupted by a harsh red card bringing a three-game ban, on the day that promotion had been sealed. 

Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Ro

Dimitris Giannoulis' permanent deal has been confirmed by Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Giannoulis had pulled out of a tackle on Bournemouth midfielder Ben Gibson and made minimal contact but his challenge was deemed enough to be sent off, after just 17 minutes. 

Norwich were winning 1-0 and went on to lose that game 3-1 to rather puncture the promotion joy but the City players shook off their disappointment around 10 minutes after the final whistle and partied on the Carrow Road pitch. 

It meant Giannoulis missed the games which sealed the title, with the fit-again Quintilla and contributing two goals, but he returned for the 2-2 draw at Barnsley on the final day. 

The decision had already been made to allow Quintilla to return to Villarreal – with a move to the Spanish second tier looking likely - and to proceed with Giannoulis as Daniel Farke’s first choice at left-back going into the Premier League. 

The speedy full-back earned his 14th international cap last month, being used in a more advanced position as Greece earned a 1-1 friendly draw in Belgium, playing the whole game as the world's top-ranked team prepared for the Euros.

Giannoulis' permanent deal is confirmed alongside fellow loanee Ben Gibson's switch, following the signings of Kosovo forward Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen and goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton last week.

It's believed the Canaries are hoping that Sam Byram will recover from his injury problems to provide the chief competition at full-back, with youngster Bali Mumba also in the mix but young left-back Sam McCallum likely to return to the Championship on loan - depending on Byram's progress.

Farke, also speaking to City's website, added:: “We’re very happy that both Dimitris and Ben are now permanent members of our squad.

"With Dimitris, we were always fully convinced with his potential. He’s in a great age and already has a lot of experience.

"He played for a big club in Greece and is a proven international player.”

MORE: City star Giannoulis buzzing for Liverpool opener

Norwich City Transfer News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Moritz Leitner has left Norwich City

Updated

City confirm Moritz Leitner exit

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Moritz Leitner of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship matc

Opinion

Disappointing end to a City career which had so much promise

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Denmark's Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney is linked with Norwich City

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

Norwich City link to Borussia Dortmund midfielder wide of the mark

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Skipp of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Norwich City Transfer News | Opinion

Survey highlights City fans’ hopes of Skipp’s return

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus