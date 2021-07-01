City seal transfer of Greece international Giannoulis after loan success

Published: 2:00 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 2:51 PM July 1, 2021

Greece international Dimitris Giannoulis feels 'really happy' to officially be a Norwich City player after his loan from PAOK was confirmed as a permanent switch.

The left-back was signed in January after the loan of Xavi Quintilla from Villarreal had been disrupted by injury problems, forcing midfielder Jacob Sorensen into a length stint as cover.

Giannoulis had won a league and cup double with the Thessalonica club in 2019 but was keen to pursue a Premier League opportunity and opted to join the Canaries’ promotion push.

That has proved a sensible decision, with his loan made permanent for an undisclosed fee that is believed to be around £6million after 16 appearances for City, signing a contract until 2024.

“I am really happy to be here. After the first four months that it was a loan, now it is a permanent deal and I can’t wait for next season," Giannoulis told City's website.

“I can’t wait to play against these big players and top teams and to see our limits as players. I expect it will be difficult to play against these teams, but I think we are ready.

"We will work so hard in pre-season to compete against these top teams.

“Moving to a new country was a bit difficult at the start, but the guys here are very friendly. The lads in the dressing room are so good. Here we are like a family.”

After an initially shaky adjustment spell coincided with two tough matches, goalless draws at home to Middlesbrough and away to Millwall, the 25-year-old was benched for the 2-0 defeat away to promotion rivals Swansea.

However, he returned and found his feet as City shook off that dry spell with a superb club-record nine successive wins, only missing one of the next 14 and that was due to the game at Preston on Good Friday following two days after he was on international duty.

The end of his campaign was also disrupted by a harsh red card bringing a three-game ban, on the day that promotion had been sealed.

Dimitris Giannoulis' permanent deal has been confirmed by Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Giannoulis had pulled out of a tackle on Bournemouth midfielder Ben Gibson and made minimal contact but his challenge was deemed enough to be sent off, after just 17 minutes.

Norwich were winning 1-0 and went on to lose that game 3-1 to rather puncture the promotion joy but the City players shook off their disappointment around 10 minutes after the final whistle and partied on the Carrow Road pitch.

It meant Giannoulis missed the games which sealed the title, with the fit-again Quintilla and contributing two goals, but he returned for the 2-2 draw at Barnsley on the final day.

The decision had already been made to allow Quintilla to return to Villarreal – with a move to the Spanish second tier looking likely - and to proceed with Giannoulis as Daniel Farke’s first choice at left-back going into the Premier League.

The speedy full-back earned his 14th international cap last month, being used in a more advanced position as Greece earned a 1-1 friendly draw in Belgium, playing the whole game as the world's top-ranked team prepared for the Euros.

Giannoulis' permanent deal is confirmed alongside fellow loanee Ben Gibson's switch, following the signings of Kosovo forward Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen and goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton last week.

It's believed the Canaries are hoping that Sam Byram will recover from his injury problems to provide the chief competition at full-back, with youngster Bali Mumba also in the mix but young left-back Sam McCallum likely to return to the Championship on loan - depending on Byram's progress.

Farke, also speaking to City's website, added:: “We’re very happy that both Dimitris and Ben are now permanent members of our squad.

"With Dimitris, we were always fully convinced with his potential. He’s in a great age and already has a lot of experience.

"He played for a big club in Greece and is a proven international player.”

