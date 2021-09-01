What does attending games at Carrow Road look like in the long term?

Published: 10:14 AM September 1, 2021

Norwich City fans were delighted to get back to familiar surroundings at Carrow Road.

Norwich City season ticket holders have been asked to take part in Covid related survey with the possibility of Covid-19 passports becoming mandatory for large scale events.

The club has asked fans a series of questions related to attending future matches at Carrow Road as part of the Canaries’ ongoing work with the Premier League.

Fans are asked if they would agree to be double vaccinated in order to watch football or attend large scale events, as well as if they would be prepared to have the NHS Covid-19 app on their phone as proof of a Covid-19 passport to gain entry into the stadium.

Supporters are also asked if they are medically exempt or unable to be vaccinated by October 1, would they agree to take a rapid flow Lateral Flow test 48 hours before each fixture, and if the result is negative, sent the result to the NHS to obtain an email as proof of result and entry into the stadium.

Fans are also asked if they would be willing to arrive at Carrow Road 30 minutes earlier than their normal time to undertake a Covid-19 passport check prior to entry.

You may also want to watch:

Season ticket holders have until Friday, September 3 to complete the survey, which has been emailed to them.