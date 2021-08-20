Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Canaries have sold full away allocation at Manchester City

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 3:48 PM August 20, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM August 20, 2021
The traveling Norwich fans at the end of the Pre-season friendly match at St. James's Park, Newcastl

Around 50 Norwich supporters were at St James' Park for a friendly against Newcastle earlier this month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have sold their full allocation of almost 1,500 tickets for tomorrow's game at Manchester City, the Canaries' first proper away day with their supporters in almost 18 months.

There are no tickets available on the day for away fans, as the hosts welcome their first full allocation to the Etihad Stadium since the Covid-19 pandemic began, which has a capacity of just over 55,000.

Around 50 Canaries supporters made the trip to St James' Park for a friendly earlier this month, as just over 20,000 saw Newcastle beat the Canaries 3-0 in the final game of pre-season.

Tomorrow there will be 1,450 Norwich supporters getting together for the fun and games of an away day, with official club coaches leaving Carrow Road for Manchester at 8am for the 3pm kick-off.

The Canaries' last significant away following for a league game was the 2,192 Norwich fans among the crowd of just over 32,000 at Bramall Lane in March 2020, as City were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United.

Although there is no requirement for supporters attending the game to provide proof of their Covid-19 vaccination or a lateral flow test, Manchester City are encouraging spectators to have those arrangements in place.

The government has not ordered such measures to be mandatory, but reports have suggested that the Premier League could bring in the measures from October. 

Most Read

  1. 1 City captain leaves Farke speechless
  2. 2 Grealish and Cantwell can't keep away and why champions need a City old boy
  3. 3 Why Brandon Williams' imminent move to Norwich City makes perfect sense
  1. 4 City youngster completes League One loan move
  2. 5 No City bid for Galatasaray striker
  3. 6 PRESSER: Man City v Canaries - Zimbo a doubt; Omobamidele available
  4. 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for defensive midfielder dismissed
  5. 8 Williams, Normann and City's final transfer push
  6. 9 Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Farke
  7. 10 Bond backing Canaries and City to achieve top-flight targets

Saturday's match isn't being broadcast live in the UK, you can follow updates in our NCFC live blog at pinkun.com.

NCFC EXTRA: Bond backing Canaries and City to achieve top-flight targets

Manchester City vs Norwich City
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

General view of the stadium before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul

'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
CB

Video

Five free agents City could target at centre back

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki had a tough battle with Virgil van Dijk on Saturday.

Ian Clarke: Time for Pukki to be Norwich City's supersub?

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Williams of Manchester United and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the FA Cup quar

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

Norwich City transfer rumours: United full-back set to sign

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus