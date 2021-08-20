Canaries have sold full away allocation at Manchester City
Norwich City have sold their full allocation of almost 1,500 tickets for tomorrow's game at Manchester City, the Canaries' first proper away day with their supporters in almost 18 months.
There are no tickets available on the day for away fans, as the hosts welcome their first full allocation to the Etihad Stadium since the Covid-19 pandemic began, which has a capacity of just over 55,000.
Around 50 Canaries supporters made the trip to St James' Park for a friendly earlier this month, as just over 20,000 saw Newcastle beat the Canaries 3-0 in the final game of pre-season.
Tomorrow there will be 1,450 Norwich supporters getting together for the fun and games of an away day, with official club coaches leaving Carrow Road for Manchester at 8am for the 3pm kick-off.
The Canaries' last significant away following for a league game was the 2,192 Norwich fans among the crowd of just over 32,000 at Bramall Lane in March 2020, as City were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United.
Although there is no requirement for supporters attending the game to provide proof of their Covid-19 vaccination or a lateral flow test, Manchester City are encouraging spectators to have those arrangements in place.
The government has not ordered such measures to be mandatory, but reports have suggested that the Premier League could bring in the measures from October.
Saturday's match isn't being broadcast live in the UK, you can follow updates in our NCFC live blog at pinkun.com.
