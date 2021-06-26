City new boy 'as good as Buendia' - expert verdict

Published: 6:00 AM June 26, 2021

Norwich City’s summer transfer window is well under way following the signings of Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn this week.

Fans know all about the returning Gunn given his loan spell during Daniel Farke’s first season at the club but Rashica is somewhat of an unknown quantity to many supporters.

However, the Pink Un spoke to German football expert Dan O’Hagan about what Norwich fans can expect from the 24-year-old Kosovan.

What can Norwich fans expect from Rashica?

DH: “He’s a really exciting player – he prefers to play on the left hand side of a three and I think the price Norwich are reportedly going to pay is very good business.

“His first couple of seasons at Werder Bremen, he was fantastic but then struggled in a very poor side and perhaps had his head turned by some transfer speculation.

“On his day Rashica is a very exciting, crowd-pleasing wonderful talent. It’s a great piece of business.

Is he an Emi Buendia replacement?

DH: “I think Rashica is quite similar to Buendia. It’s almost a like-for-like exchange. For me Rashica, on his day, is as good a player as Buendia is.

“A year ago clubs like Napoli, AC Milan and Villa were all keen on him. For Norwich to get their man it shows Norwich can compete for players that are in demand.

“He had a very poor 18 months to end his career in a poor Bremen team but before then he was fairly prolific – eight and nine goals in the seasons before.

“He’s a player with an eye for goal – there's a lot of Buendia is Rashica and I think Webber has seen this as a like-for-like.

“To sell Buendia for the price they did and sign Rashica at this price it just smacks of really clever business by Stuart Webber.”

Why did he have a poor last season at Werder Bremen?

DH: “There’s no doubt his head got turned – the AC Milan interest did that. He’s a young guy but he was playing in a really poor team last season. They kept faith in their coach for far too long and the team just stagnated and of course got relegated.

“There are reasons behind his difficult run of form. He had a really exciting two seasons before that after signing from Vitesse Arnhem.

“If Norwich can unlock the Rashica of the start of 2018 to the end of 2019 they’ve got a wonderful player there.”

Will he be able to adjust to Premier League?

DH: “The German league is quite physical so I’ve no doubt he can step up to the Premier League in that regard. He’s had three-and-a-half years playing in the German top flight.

“He’s 24, he’s not a rookie. This isn’t a project to give the odd first team game here and there at Norwich – he'll be in the first team from the start.

“I’m pretty sure physically and mentally he’s more than ready to play in the Premier League.

“Werder Bremen played a lot on the counter attack and he fit that style really, really well.

“He’s got great pace to open teams up on the breakaway. Technically, Rashica is a terrific footballer and I think he’s a real crowd-pleaser.

“It hurt to see Buendia go but in Rashica they have got a player that fans can certainly take to their hearts in the same way.

What does he need to work on?

DH: “I don’t see him as a particularly hard-working player. I think he will play more on the left but he can play on the right as well.

“I don’t think he’s quite got the work ethic that Buendia had but that maybe something for Farke to work on. Technically he’s wonderful... workrate probably needs to be worked on somewhat to be the player Buendia was.

“He’s not a lazy player by any stretch but we saw with Buendia how good he was at tracking back. I don’t think Rashica has got that yet.”

What does this signing say about City?

DH: “I think it shows Norwich are in a much better place financially than they were in previous promotions.

“They are looking to add players of proven experience at the top level. They’re not quite the gambles they maybe once more, which is healthy.

“I think Norwich are in a very good place financially and underlines that they are able to compete in a different league compared to when they came up last time.”