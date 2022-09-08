Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Smith nominated for Championship manager of the month

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:09 AM September 8, 2022
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Dean Smith has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award - Credit: Focus Images

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship manager of the month award for August. 

The Canaries overcame a sticky start in the second tier following relegation from the Premier League by registering four straight wins, taking 13 points from six games and a place in the top two. 

Smith’s substitutions and his ability to change the course of a match midway through has been impressive, most notably seen in away wins over Sunderland and Birmingham last month. 

Smith will be up against Rob Edwards (Watford), Paul Heckingbottom (Sheffield United) and Paul Ince (Reading) for the award. 

