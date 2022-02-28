Lee Payne: Something has got to change to break City's Premier League cycle

Opinion

I was willing Norwich City to give me something to smile about this week.

Stuck at home, isolating and feeling rotten with Covid, anything to lift my spirits would have been welcome. This isn’t the year to rely on the Canaries though.

It wasn’t so much a bad performance at Southampton. For me, it was worse - it was a nothing performance. It was yet another game that passed us by and it felt like we wouldn’t have scored if the game was still going on now.

It’s easy to say that ‘Teemu Pukki hasn’t done anything recently’ but, come on, he’s on his own up front and needs those in the midfield to create the chances for him.

Last season - and yes, I know that was at a lower level - Pukki was spoiled by a succession of great chances created for him by the likes of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell. The defence was ably protected by Oliver Skipp.

The group from last season was, in my opinion, better than the one we have now. Despite spending a fair amount of money in the summer, certainly by our standards, we just haven’t replaced those players well enough and I honestly think this is one of the worst top flight squads I’ve seen playing for City.

The best of the new players has probably been Milot Rashica, but as our record signing, you’d kind of expect that. We have seen only flashes of what he’s capable of, which can partly be put down to injury problems, but before we know it the season will be over. I can’t see him wanting to slog it out in the Championship so we’ll probably lose him in the summer. Two of our other top performers, Brandon Williams and Mathias Normann, are only on loan.

I wonder if the club could have done anything differently though. The obvious response is that they could have bought better in the transfer window, but when you’re working with our budget, how much better could they have got?

It might be that it’s just not possible to compete at this level with the finances we have any more. Time has moved on. It could have been done 10 years ago, but the rich have got richer and now even the 19th richest club in the Premier League is vastly wealthier than Norwich City.

I’ve written in the past about how proud I am of Delia, Michael and the board and that hasn’t changed. They do bring a sense of comfort and stability that fans of other clubs that have been victims of terrible ownership are envious of. We should not forget that. With another relegation staring us in the face, it’s bleak. A third time of going up from the Championship, each time vowing to do it better than the last, but always coming up short. Written off as a yo-yo club. ‘Pointless’ to some. At worst, laughed at.

I think the club have done everything they could to stay up. They broke the club’s transfer record. They sacked Daniel Farke with six months of the season still to play. Without selling first, it was just not possible to make any signings in the January window.

Sadly for us, just as we were starting to build some momentum, we ran into Manchester City and Liverpool and all of our bottom three rivals started picking up points.

If we are ever going to break out of this horrible cycle, the time has come for investment. Someone with the cash to transform the club. I say these words tentatively. The grass isn’t always greener. Without it, though, I can see no future for City other than going up and down the leagues and never finding a home anywhere. I just don’t think we can carry on as we are any more. The gap will just get wider if we do.