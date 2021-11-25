Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has confirmed he will be staying with the Canaries on a new rolling contract.

Webber signalled last month that he was set to commit to a new deal during the November international break.

However, the Welshman has been rather busy since then, having decided to dismiss Daniel Farke as head coach at the start of this month after one win from 11 matches since promotion to the Premier League.

City are holding their annual general meeting at Carrow Road this evening and Webber's contract situation has been confirmed to shareholders.

Confirming to applause, he said: "I will be staying. I've been talking to the board of directors for quite some time and didn't want it to be a big hoo-ha like it was last time.

"I've always been open and honest, sometimes people don't like that but I think people deserve an answer.

"The plan was always clear that I wanted to go and work abroad and, honestly, Covid has changed that and it's not the time to be going away."

He concluded: "We've agreed to talk every year, not say in three years or five years.

"I'm delighted to be staying and thank you for the round of applause. It's exciting and I'm looking forward to what's next."

Webber was due to be out of contract next summer, having previously signalled his intention to move on to a new challenge when he signed a three-year deal in September 2019 after masterminding the first promotion of his reign.

The 37-year-old former Liverpool academy recruitment chief is alongside the Canaries' board of directors to discuss club matters this evening, having recently decided to appoint Dean Smith as the new head coach.

That appointment brought a 2-1 home win over Southampton on Saturday and lifted Norwich to 19th and within three points of safety after 12 matches, ahead of the visit of Wolves this Saturday.

As head of the football department, it was Webber that advised the board that the difficult decision to dismiss Farke was needed after a poor start to the season, despite the German and his backroom team signing four-year deals following promotion.

He then led the recruitment process alongside assistant sporting director Neil Adams, with talks also held with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard but Smith swiftly becoming first choice after being dismissed by Aston Villa a day after Farke's exit.

Prior to the recent changes, Webber and Farke had enjoyed four seasons working together to take the Canaries away from Championship mediocrity and financial concerns.

NCFC EXTRA: City chief reflects on difficult Farke decision

Two promotions to the Premier League as Championship winners led a revolution on and off the pitch, with the multi-million-pound revamp of training facilities at Colney a symbol of the progress made.

The progress also led to substantial investment following promotion this year as well, as the club's self-funded model survived a loss of around £30million due to the Covid-19 pandemic forcing games behind closed doors.

Players sales of around £60million last season contributed to a club-record transfer window spend of around £60m this summer, with a further £20m to potentially follow if top-flight survival can be secured this season.

With Smith and assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare recently signing contracts until 2024, the rolling contract backs up the former Huddersfield Town chief's previous statement's that he would not leave City in the lurch.

He has always spoken of the intention to leave the club in a healthier state than he found it and has been linked with interest from clubs including Southampton and Manchester United in the past.

The Daily Mail reported last month that 'a host of leading clubs' were monitoring Webber's contract situation, after twice managing to engineer promotion to the Premier League despite financial constraints.

