Breaking

Published: 1:17 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 1:33 PM May 5, 2021

Teemu Pukki will miss Norwich City's final game of the season due to injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki will miss Norwich City's final game of the season due to an ankle injury and faces a possible race against time to be fit for Finland at the Euros.

The 31-year-old played all of Saturday's 4-1 home win over Reading, scoring the final goal in the 85th minute, pouncing on a defensive mistake to round the keeper and walk the ball into the net for his 26th club goal of the campaign.

However, City have revealed an injury problem in a statement, saying: "Following City’s 4-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Reading at the weekend, scans and further assessment on Pukki’s right ankle have since revealed ligament damage.

"Over the coming period the Finland international will now undergo further medical assessment to confirm the timeframe of the injury."

Pukki has scored 31 goals in 52 games for club and country this season and was named in the Championship Team of the Season at last week's EFL Awards, missing out on Player of the Season to Canaries team-mate Emi Buendia.

Alongside his prolific three seasons with Norwich since joining on a free transfer from Brondby the striker has also enjoyed superb form for Finland, firing his country to their first ever major tournament qualification.

The Finns are due to kick-off their European Championship campaign against Denmark in Copenhagen on June 12, with the Euros being held at capital cities across the continent.

Taking on Russia and Belgium in St Petersburg completes Group B - with warm-up friendlies planned, in Sweden on May 29 and at home to Estonia on June 4.

While the Canaries travel to Barnsley on Saturday with the Championship title already secured and just pride to play for, Pukki's fitness will now become major news in his home country.

Only five players have more than the former Celtic and Schalke forward's 90 caps and he is just two short of Jari Litmanen's record of 32 goals.

Teemu Pukki was enjoying the title party with Norwich City boss Daniel Farke and Emi Buendia after Saturday's win over Reading - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It means City are likely to start Jordan Hugill up front at Oakwell, providing an opportunity to add to his four league goals so far this season, but fit-again Ireland striker Adam Idah has been back in training recently.