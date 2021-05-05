Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Breaking

City star facing possible race for Euros fitness due to injury

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:17 PM May 5, 2021    Updated: 1:33 PM May 5, 2021
Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Pau

Teemu Pukki will miss Norwich City's final game of the season due to injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 

Teemu Pukki will miss Norwich City's final game of the season due to an ankle injury and faces a possible race against time to be fit for Finland at the Euros.

The 31-year-old played all of Saturday's 4-1 home win over Reading, scoring the final goal in the 85th minute, pouncing on a defensive mistake to round the keeper and walk the ball into the net for his 26th club goal of the campaign.

However, City have revealed an injury problem in a statement, saying: "Following City’s 4-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Reading at the weekend, scans and further assessment on Pukki’s right ankle have since revealed ligament damage.

"Over the coming period the Finland international will now undergo further medical assessment to confirm the timeframe of the injury."

Pukki has scored 31 goals in 52 games for club and country this season and was named in the Championship Team of the Season at last week's EFL Awards, missing out on Player of the Season to Canaries team-mate Emi Buendia.

Alongside his prolific three seasons with Norwich since joining on a free transfer from Brondby the striker has also enjoyed superb form for Finland, firing his country to their first ever major tournament qualification.

The Finns are due to kick-off their European Championship campaign against Denmark in Copenhagen on June 12, with the Euros being held at capital cities across the continent.

Most Read

  1. 1 City transfer rumours: Manchester United defender in the frame
  2. 2 City confirm Tettey and Vrancic exits
  3. 3 Tettey's heartfelt thanks to City fans
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: Celtic midfielder on Canaries' radar
  2. 5 'All I can say is thank you' - Webber's personal tribute to departing City duo
  3. 6 Mailman Mario delivered the goods at City
  4. 7 Man City the ultimate Premier League test for Cantwell
  5. 8 Alex Tettey and a debt repaid in full
  6. 9 'A fantastic human being' - Quintilla hailed by City boss
  7. 10 City Q&A - Paddy answers your questions

Taking on Russia and Belgium in St Petersburg completes Group B - with warm-up friendlies planned, in Sweden on May 29 and at home to Estonia on June 4.

While the Canaries travel to Barnsley on Saturday with the Championship title already secured and just pride to play for, Pukki's fitness will now become major news in his home country.

Only five players have more than the former Celtic and Schalke forward's 90 caps and he is just two short of Jari Litmanen's record of 32 goals.

Teemu Pukki of Norwich, Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich after the Sk

Teemu Pukki was enjoying the title party with Norwich City boss Daniel Farke and Emi Buendia after Saturday's win over Reading - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It means City are likely to start Jordan Hugill up front at Oakwell, providing an opportunity to add to his four league goals so far this season, but fit-again Ireland striker Adam Idah has been back in training recently.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull has struggled with a back spasm issue on loan at Blackburn

Video

Injury blow for City midfielder

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gets a bucket of ice thrown over him by Onel Hernandez

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Tipsy Daniel Farke, some cheap beer - and lots of ice

Chris Goreham

person
Carlton Morris has scored seven goals since joining Barnsley from Norwich City in January

Video

City old boy Morris key to Barnsley play-off surge

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich dances and jump about in celebration after the Sky Bet Championship match at

Opinion

Six things you might have missed during City's title triumph

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus