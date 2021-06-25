Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City star left 'disappointed' after injury hampered Euros experience

David Freezer

Published: 5:00 PM June 25, 2021   
PA Pukki Finland Belgium

Teemu Pukki has a shot blocked by Belgium defender Jason Denayer during Finland's 2-0 defeat at Euro 2020 - Credit: Lars Baron/AP

Norwich City star Teemu Pukki admits the Euros have left a bitter taste, having struggled to find form for Finland after battling back from injury. 

The striker started all three group games as the Finns made their debut at a major tournament, after scoring 10 goals in qualification to boost his personal profile significantly. 

However, ankle ligament damage emerged after scoring his 26th goal of the season for Norwich during a 4-1 home win over Reading in early May, which sealed the Championship title for the Canaries. 

"In terms of play, I did not reach the level,” said Pukki. “It can happen that five weeks without touching the ball appeared in my efforts.” 

His three appearances brought just one shot on target, drilling a shot straight at the Russia keeper during the second game, a 1-0 defeat. 

After being taken off with 15 minutes remaining for the second successive game, Pukki had appeared unhappy but insists it was just personal frustration rather than annoyance towards coach Markku Kanerva. 

"I was disappointed that I could not do what I wanted,” he continued, speaking to Finnish broadcaster YLE.  

“Sometimes you get substituted and there is nothing more to it.” 

Group B started in strange circumstances as Bayer Leverkusen forward Joel Pohjanpalo scored the winner for Finland and Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed a penalty for Denmark during a game controversially restarted less than two hours after Christian Eriksen had been resuscitated on the pitch. 

Losing 1-0 to Russia wasted the chance to qualify, knowing that the strength of Belgium awaited in the final game, with Pukki playing all of a 2-0 defeat to the world’s top-ranked team on Monday. 

Of defeat to Russia, Pukki added: "We should have got a better result. In the match against Belgium, it was a defensive battle.” 

It brought the curtain down on another hectic season for the former Celtic and Schalke striker, scoring 31 goals in 56 games for club and country. 

Next up is a family holiday to start recharging his batteries, with a belated start to pre-season likely for Pukki as the Canaries prepare for the Premier League. 

He insists plenty of valuable lessons were learned by Kanerva’s squad though, who began World Cup qualifying with draws against Ukraine and Bosnia, with France and Kazakhstan also in their group. 

"We knew that our own game starts in defence but the big lesson is that we must be braver in the attacking game,” Pukki concluded. 

“Ultimately, the team spirit is our strength and it shows. We have fun together.” 

