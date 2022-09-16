'Anybody who finishes above Norwich will go up' - Bruce on Canaries

Interview

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has praised Norwich City ahead of his side's meeting with the Canaries this weekend. - Credit: PA

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has praised Norwich City as he attempts to turn his side's poor form around against the Canaries.

The Baggies travel to Carrow Road tomorrow looking to arrest a five-game winless run, with some Albion fans calling for ex-City defender Bruce to be dismissed.

The former Hull City and Newcastle boss slammed his team's performance in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to local rivals Birmingham, asserting that they must improve greatly to stand a chance against Norwich.

"Individual error is something you can't fix," he said immediately after that derby day loss. "The concentration from our defence at times was awful, I'll grant you that. The goals we've given away is something you've seen on a schoolboy pitch with 11 year olds, it was that bad.

"Unfortunately, it's happened too many times, individual error, mistakes. The disappointing thing for me was that we didn't do any basics well enough, we didn't compete well enough, we didn't do enough to influence the game.

"When you put that in with the hideous defending that we did, you're in for a poor evening.

"Not showing up in a derby - awful."

"We’ve got another game (against Norwich), a big one. For me, anybody who finishes above Norwich will go up. We’ve got a real game on our hands."

Bruce will be without key defender Kyle Bartley for the trip to Norfolk, after the 31-year-old suffered a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile dangerous winger Grady Diangana's potential involvement will be a close call as he works his way back from a groin injury.

"Grady was carrying a knock and didn't train in the days before the Birmingham game," Bruce revealed. "In hindsight, he shouldn't have played.

"The kid wanted to play, it was a derby, he's been playing well, but he was nowhere near fit – and it looked it, I'm being honest.

"That's a conversation I'll have today with him. He wanted to play. I should've made the decision, of course he wants to play, but he was nowhere near where he can be because of injury. He's 50-50 – I'm going to have a conversation after."