“I feel like you probably learn more when things aren’t going your way,” said Omotoye. “The loans probably haven’t gone as well as I hoped in terms of appearances, but I’m very grateful for everything that has happened and I just want to kick on here with Carlisle now.
“I’ve had a lot of changes over the last couple of years so I feel like I’m quite used to going into a new environment and meeting a new set of players."
He signed a contract until 2024 last season after coming into the Canaries first team during an injury crisis and making five appearances.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity,” he continued, speaking to Carlisle's official website. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and having watched the game at Harrogate (a 1-0 EFL Trophy loss on Tuesday) I can’t wait to get started.
“When you know the manager wants you it’s a no-brainer. I also know Tristan (Abrahams) from when he was at Norwich, which also helps. I’m just buzzing to get started.”
The Cumbrians have won three of their last four league games under former Bristol City and Crystal Palace coach Keith Millen.