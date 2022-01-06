Taking positive lessons from frustration is the focus for Norwich City prospect Tyrese Omotoye after switching League Two loan clubs.

After failing to score in half-season stints on the fringes at Swindon and Leyton Orient, the 19-year-old striker has joined the survival battle at Carlisle United.

“I feel like you probably learn more when things aren’t going your way,” said Omotoye. “The loans probably haven’t gone as well as I hoped in terms of appearances, but I’m very grateful for everything that has happened and I just want to kick on here with Carlisle now.

“I’ve had a lot of changes over the last couple of years so I feel like I’m quite used to going into a new environment and meeting a new set of players."

He signed a contract until 2024 last season after coming into the Canaries first team during an injury crisis and making five appearances.

“I’m looking forward to this opportunity,” he continued, speaking to Carlisle's official website. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and having watched the game at Harrogate (a 1-0 EFL Trophy loss on Tuesday) I can’t wait to get started.

“When you know the manager wants you it’s a no-brainer. I also know Tristan (Abrahams) from when he was at Norwich, which also helps. I’m just buzzing to get started.”

The Cumbrians have won three of their last four league games under former Bristol City and Crystal Palace coach Keith Millen.

“The manager has spoken to me about how I can fit into the team,” Omotoye added. “I’m still quite young so I’m always learning, and I feel like this is a challenge I need at this stage of my career.

“The staff at Norwich have just told me to come here and do what I do best. They know what I’m capable of as a player and it’s just about being able to do it week in, week out."

Saturday's clash with Bradford is the first of three successive home games against mid-table opposition.

“I love scoring goals and that’s what I hope to do here for the remainder of the season," the City prospect explained.

“I bring pace, power and I like to get on the end of and create chances. The manager has explained how he does things and I think that’s going to fit for me."

