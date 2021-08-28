'He looked quite sharp' - City striker fired up to face Foxes

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 28, 2021

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is searching for his first Premier League goal of the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki has been looking sharp in training and is ready to help Norwich City get their season up and running against Leicester, insists Daniel Farke.

The Finland star had minimal chances to impact the opening Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, and was left out of Tuesday’s 6-0 cup thumping of Bournemouth.

“We need him, he is our go-to guy, a fantastic player, we don’t have to doubt him,” City’s head coach said of the 31-year-old.

“Of course, the first two games were not that easy for a striker. It is easier when you dominate games and you have great chances, instead of when you play at the Etihad and as a striker you just have to defend.

“It was difficult but still important to find his confidence and also his rhythm back for his body.

“I was quite pleased that I was able to rest him a little bit this week because you could sense in training that those two days of rest were quite good.

“He looked quite sharp, also in his finishing and his movement, edging closer. Teemu Pukki is a fantastic player for us and unbelievably important for us.

“I’m not concerned at all, no, I’m quite positive because he was looking that sharp in the last days.”

Pukki may keep his starting role in the Premier League, with Josh Sargent having a minor glute strain after scoring twice against the Cherries.

The Finn was pictured sat alongside team-mates Ben Gibson and Max Aarons in the directors’ box at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, as some of their new colleagues got to enjoy six goals in a dominant win over Championship opposition.

Ben Gibson, Teemu Pukki and Max Aarons watched from the stands as City thrashed Bournemouth in midweek - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The result ensured those that were rested were on their toes in training ahead of today’s visit of the Foxes.

“It’s always good for the confidence and the mood of the group, and the fact that some players could save some energy because they were not involved,” said Farke.

“But of course, when the other players deliver such a good performance it’s always good for the motivation and good for the competition because you need healthy competition within the group.

“For that, it was definitely a positive result and definitely also good for the spirit in the group.”

After a disrupted pre-season and a difficult start to the campaign, Farke has sensed some tangible progress this week.

“I can see this group growing from day to day and I’m quite sure that at the other end of the international break, we will be there and quite competitive,” he continued.

“But I also get the feeling that even in this game, with nearly three weeks with this group, that we can perhaps be there with a surprising result – and that’s at least our aim.

“We want to grin a good performance and also a good result out.”

Former Norwich star James Maddison leads the Leicester players as they thank fans after Monday's loss at West Ham - Credit: PA

Leicester arrive having won the FA Cup last season and finished fifth to qualify for the Europa League, bringing former Canaries star James Maddison back to Carrow Road.

They beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield final at Wembley and won 1-0 at home to Wolves in their first Premier League game, but lost 4-1 at West Ham on Monday, with forward Ayoze Perez sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 40th minute when they were trailing 1-0.

“It’s an unbelievably successful side over the last years. Brendan Rodgers is a top-class coach, you can see his handwriting in each and every game,” Farke continued.

“They had a really good start with a win over Man City and then their first win in the league.

“West Ham is also a top side and once you have to play such a tough game for 70 minutes in an underload, in an away game, it’s never easy.

Ayoze Perez, left, in action for Leicester prior to his red card at West Ham - Credit: PA

“If you then try, with a one-man underload, to push for an equaliser then sometimes you can also concede late goals.

“So for that, I think in general they are in a good shape but they also will be highly motivated to bounce back after a disappointing result – but you can still explain why they lost this game.

“I still think Leicester is one of the top sides in this league and overall, a really good start, so for that we know they will be highly motivated.

“A difficult task for us but nevertheless we want to be there with a good performance.”

- City's home tie against Liverpool in the third round of the League Cup has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports and will be played at 7.45pm on Tuesday, September 21.

