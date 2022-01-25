City striker frustrated but ready to battle if Baggies loan continues

Subscriber Exclusive

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill is ready to fight for his place at West Brom if a January switch cannot be arranged, according to Canaries loans manager Andrew Hughes.

Millwall and Hull are understood to be leading the Championship clubs interested in taking Hugill for the remainder of his loan, with the Baggies having committed financially to a season-long deal after City deemed the striker surplus to requirements.

One goal in 20 appearances has proved disappointing so far and USA striker Daryl Dike was signed for around £7million earlier this month to bolster promotion prospects, with Valerien Ismael's team sitting fifth and five points from the top two.

“I’d be lying if I sat here and said he’s over the moon, let’s not kid ourselves," City's loans chief admitted. "Jordan is 29 years of age, he wants to play and he wants to score goals.

“He’s scored one goal, so he’s not scored enough, so there is an argument of whether we could recall him. Well, we’re not going to recall a striker that’s not in form.

“He knows that, he’s not stupid, he’s been around the game – but I will say is that he’s an absolutely top professional and he can’t do any more to look after himself on and off the pitch physically to be ready.

“I can’t control the West Brom manager’s decisions, he’s doing what he feels is best for the club and what is best to get West Brom promoted."

The former Preston forward is one of 17 loan players former City midfielder Hughes is working with after returning to the club last summer.

He continued: “Jordan is not getting the minutes. He is an asset to us and we do care about him but I think it’s just a waiting game in terms of his agent and West Brom to see what comes.

“But if Jordan has to stay there and fight for his place, he’s more than up for that. He’s a really strong character but he just wants to do as well as he can, to impress Dean Smith, which I think is fabulous.

“He wants to do as well as he can to get back and do well for Norwich, so in that respect, I take my hat off and applaud him, his attitude is top drawer."

