'I couldn't have been any lower' - City striker desperate to prove worth on loan

Jordan Hugill scored just six minutes into his debut as his loan club beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Sunday - Credit: PA

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill admitted he couldn’t “have been any lower” before sealing a loan move to Cardiff City for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old endured a difficult spell at West Brom after just one goal in 20 appearances resulting in Baggies cutting short his loan spell at the Hawthorns.

Cardiff swooped and the former Preston and West Ham man is desperate to repay the faith shown in him by Bluebirds’ boss, and former City hitman, Steve Morison.

"I'm a fighter, I was born a fighter,” he told Wales Online. “I've fought for everything I've got in my life," he said, explaining the move to south Wales.

"I never turn down a challenge and I looked at the team here, I know what kind of club Cardiff is and it just got me going.

"The manager instilled some confidence in me that I've been lacking due to certain things going on this season, not playing for a long time.

"I needed (Steve Morison) to put some confidence in me, tell me I was his first target and that was it, that sold it for me.

"After not playing for a long time... I don't think I could have been any lower towards the back end of the first six months (of the season).”

Hugill scored on his debut for the Welsh side at the weekend in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

"Things weren't working out for me and to get that goal was just more relief than anything,” he added. "There are certain things that went on that are not for me to say. It is what it is. I just knew I had a lot of people to prove wrong this year and this second half of the season, I can't wait for it."

"For him to say I was his No.1 target and for the manager to be a striker himself, I remember seeing him play, we are similar," Hugill said of Morison.

"It was good for me to rebuild my confidence and get back on track. I believe, more importantly, even if I didn't score the goal, I was really happy with the performance.

"I pride myself on my performance more than anything. I know I can score goals, if and when it is needed, but more importantly I am a big, big team player.

"If I get my performances right, I know the goals will come."