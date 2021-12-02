Norwich City striker Josip Drmic is on loan at HNK Rijeka - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City loanee Josip Drmic just cannot stop scoring in Croatia, notching his 15th goal in 18 games as Rijeka sealed a Croatian Cup semi-final.

The 29-year-old striker scored for a third successive game to help earn a 3-1 win away at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, knocking out the holders and reigning league champions.

Drmic turned in a curling cross from the left wing from close range to make the score 2-0, with Rijeka second and a point adrift of leaders Osijek in the league with three games until the winter break.

He has a total of 22 goals in 37 games since first joining Rijeka on loan on January, returning this summer on a season-long loan with his Norwich deal due to expire next summer.

Next up is a home game against bottom side Dragovoljac, with 13 of his goals coming in the league to make the former Borussia Monchengladbach forward the top scorer in the Croatian top flight.

Having not featured for the Canaries since Premier League relegation in 2020, it would appear unlikely that Drmic would return to his parent club in January, although Dean Smith did replace Daniel Farke as head coach at City last month.

There were Norwich loanees on opposing sides in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, as MK Dons were held to a 0-0 draw at Leyton Orient.

Canaries striker Tyrese Omotoye played the opening 62 minutes for the League Two hosts but continued the search for his first Orient goal.

Josh Martin was brought on in the 58th minute by Milton Keynes and made a crucial goal-line clearance to help take the game to a penalty shoot-out, also scoring his spot-kick as the Dons won 5-4 to move into the southern section quarter-finals.

City midfielder Reece McAlear also played the opening 77 minutes as Inverness Caledonian Thistle lost on penalties in the Scottish League Challenge Cup quarter-finals, with a 0-0 draw followed by a 5-4 shootout defeat to Championship title rivals Raith.

